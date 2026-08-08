Man United transfer news today: Aurelien Tchouameni blow, £22m defender targeted, striker update

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester United transfer news blog on Saturday, August 8!

The Red Devils are about to tackle European champions Paris Saint-Germain in a pre-season friendly, while the men upstairs have been dealt a significant blow in their pursuit of a prime midfield target amid checks on Serie A defenders and strikers.

Today's Man United transfer headlines

Man United transfer news today: What's happening on August 8?

Altay Bayindir's three-year association with Manchester United is over - at least for now - as the club officially confirmed a season-long loan to Celta Vigo, the La Liga side covering the Turkey international's wages in full alongside holding a permanent purchase option for next summer.

Bayindir posted a farewell message on social media that left the door open for a return, writing "this is not goodbye," having made 17 appearances for United across three seasons since joining from Fenerbahce.

United's goalkeeper hierarchy for the coming season is now Senne Lammens as number one, Karl Darlow as number two, and Tom Heaton as third choice, with Andre Onana also having departed on loan to Trabzonspor and Radek Vitek having moved to Middlesbrough.

The more damaging setback came in the engine room, as Real Madrid have effectively closed the door on an Aurelien Tchouameni sale owing to Barcelona's sensational hijack of the Rodri deal from Manchester City, even though the Catalan giants are yet to reach an agreement on a fee with the Sky Blues.

Further forward, Arsenal and United were also said to be running late-stage background checks on an Inter Milan striker, as Carrick searches for a potential Joshua Zirkzee successor ahead of the struggling Dutchman's expected departure.

United separately weighed up a £22m Serie A centre-back who is also understood to be attracting interest from Chelsea and Juventus, the latter of whom have supposedly already agreed personal terms with the player in question.