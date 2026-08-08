Man City transfer news today: £85m Ayyoub Bouaddi update, James Trafford replacement

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester City transfer news blog on Saturday, August 8!

The Citizens are now firmly preparing for life after Rodri, despite Barcelona's initial advances failing, as Enzo Maresca closes in on a replacement for the Spaniard while also working to complete a swoop for a James Trafford successor.

Today's Man City transfer headlines

Man City transfer news today: What's happening on August 8?

The biggest breakthrough of the past 24 hours for City came in the Bouaddi pursuit, with terms between the club and Lille reported to be very close to finalised, leaving only personal terms with the player himself as the remaining step before a deal worth in the region of £85m can be confirmed.

Bouaddi made 35 league and European starts for Lille last season alongside five substitute outings, and added five World Cup starts for Morocco as his profile elevated significantly during a tournament that confirmed his status as one of the most coveted teenagers in world football.

The Trafford replacement picture also became concrete, with Geronimo Rulli understood to have reached the medical stage ahead of his move from Marseille, bringing both of City's summer goalkeeper decisions close to a conclusion with the Community Shield against Arsenal on August 16 approaching.

Barcelona's pursuit of Rodri reached a significant new phase, with a major development reported in the Catalan club's negotiations to bring the Spain international from the Etihad, City's leverage significantly limited by the one year remaining on Rodri's contract.

Maresca reportedly views Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez as the ideal midfield successor to Rodri in the longer term, a judgement rooted in the close working relationship the two developed at Stamford Bridge, though Chelsea are not expected to sell a player contracted until 2032 to a direct rival.

The question of whether Bouaddi and Fernandez could coexist alongside Elliot Anderson, Nico Gonzalez, Tijjani Reijnders and Mateo Kovacic - who has affirmed his desire to stay - is one Maresca would face if both arrivals are completed, suggesting the current midfield may see further departures before the window closes.