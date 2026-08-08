Liverpool transfer news today: Ronald Araujo agreement, Bradley Barcola latest, £188m Arsenal threat

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Liverpool transfer news blog on Saturday, August 8!

The Reds have made significant progress on the defensive front over the past 24 hours as they close in on a shock centre-back deal, but Andoni Iraola faces a new threat in his pursuit of a prime attacking target.

Today's Liverpool transfer headlines

Liverpool transfer news today: What's happening on August 8?

Late on Friday evening, reports emerged claiming that Liverpool had agreed an unexpected loan deal for Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo, who could also stay on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

Further forward, a note of caution entered the Bradley Barcola pursuit, as Liverpool believe the deal will be difficult to complete after Paris Saint-Germain held firm on their £145m valuation despite the Reds submitting a £100m bid and receiving clear signals that the winger wants to move to Anfield.

PSG are understood to be in no rush to sell Barcola because they are still working to replace him with incoming signings of their own, even though confirmation of Maghnes Akliouche's signing has arrived.

If both of those transfers materialise, it is thought that the path for Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye would then be cleared, suggesting the Merseyside club may need to exercise patience rather than force the issue in the coming days.

Arsenal are among those now eyeing Barcola as one of three alternatives following the Vinicius Junior blow, adding competitive pressure on Liverpool to move decisively, though the attacker is understood to prefer Anfield if the choice is between the two Premier League clubs.

Djed Spence remains a potential defensive addition, with the Tottenham Hotspur right-back available for around £35m and Liverpool maintaining quiet monitoring interest.