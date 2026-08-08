Arsenal transfer news: Why Bruno Guimaraes signing has not been confirmed as new 'issue' arises

Arsenal are reportedly still waiting to announce the signing of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes for one specific issue.

After a drawn-out saga, it has been well-documented that the Brazil international is on the brink of a transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle sporting director Ross Wilson has confirmed that a deal will go through, barring any unforeseen obstacles.

However, the 28-year-old is still waiting for his £75m switch to the Premier League champions to be confirmed.

According to AS journalist Eduardo Burgos, it has been delayed for a specific reason.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Why is Guimaraes yet to sign for Arsenal?

The report alleges that there are still some administrative issues to finalise before Guimaraes can become an Arsenal player.

That is despite it being claimed that Guimaraes has already began training with Mikel Arteta's squad.

With some of the club's World Cup representatives, particularly in midfield, yet to return for pre-season training, the Spaniard is seemingly eager to get his proposed new signing integrated as soon as possible.

Arsenal are just eight days away from a Community Shield showdown with Manchester City and 13 days from facing Coventry City in their Premier League opener.

© Iconsport / PA Images

When could Guimaraes make his Arsenal debut?

At this point in time, it is plausible that Guimaraes may not feature for Arsenal until the Community Shield.

A three-week break after the World Cup officially ended on July 27, but he has had no stability with his return to the training pitch since then.

While Arsenal face Como in a friendly on Wednesday, it remains to be seen whether Guimaraes will be selected in the squad for that fixture.

Right now, a place on the substitutes' bench against Man City on August 16 feels like the most plausible outcome.