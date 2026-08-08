Spurs transfer news: Attacker in 'final stages' of exit negotiations to hand Roberto De Zerbi cash boost

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly close to finalising Manor Solomon's transfer to West Ham United.

After an unprecedented spending spree during the early phase of the summer window, Roberto De Zerbi and the club's board naturally want to facilitate some outgoings.

Ashley Phillips's pending move to Middlesbrough is expected to take Spurs' income through sales to the £80m mark, with many add-ons to follow in the future.

However, there is still a desire to cash in on players such as Solomon who have no future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Israel star will soon become a West Ham player.

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West Ham closing on Solomon transfer

The report claims that West Ham have progressed to the final stages of negotiations with their Spurs counterparts.

Championship title favourites West Ham are said to be confident that a deal will soon be completed.

Although a transfer fee is not mentioned by Romano, Israel National News claims that it will be just under £10m.

With Solomon having moved to Spurs on a free transfer in 2023, it will represent a huge profit for Spurs.

Injuries and loan spells elsewhere have meant that he has only made six appearances for the club.

During 2025-26, Solomon made 11 appearances for Villarreal and 19 outings for Fiorentina.

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Solomon deal major coup for West Ham

At a time when they are preparing to face Portsmouth in the EFL Cup first round on Saturday, West Ham supporters will argue that their transfer business has been slow.

Nevertheless, adding Solomon to the squad should be viewed as a major coup, the player having previous contributed 10 goals from 39 games during Leeds United's 2024-25 Championship title-winning campaign.

Providing that he stays fit, the 27-year-old has the potential to be a regular starter under Nuno Espirito Santo.