Man City vs. Atletico Madrid: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for pre-season clash

Manchester City will round off their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a glamour friendly against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Enzo Maresca's side will face Arsenal in the Community Shield on August 16 before opening their new Premier League season against Bournemouth on August 23.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Man City vs. Atletico Madrid kick off?

The pre-season match will kick off at 12pm UK time on Sunday.

Where is Man City vs. Atletico Madrid being played?

The pre-season contest between Man City and Atletico is taking place at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.

Seoul World Cup Stadium is the second-largest stadium in South Korea, behind Seoul Olympic Stadium.

How to watch Man City vs. Atletico Madrid in the UK

TV channels

The pre-season clash will not be shown live on UK television.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via CITY+ on mancity.com or the official Man City App.

Man City list the cost as £34.99 per year for non-members to subscribe to the channel, or £30 a year for official members. The monthly price is £9.99.

Highlights

Highlights of the pre-season match will be available on CITY+ shortly after the full-time whistle.

What is at stake for Man City vs. Atletico Madrid?

Man City will round off their pre-season against Atletico in this match before turning their attention to the Community Shield, with Arsenal their opponents on August 16.

Maresca's side will then begin their 2026-27 Premier League campaign at home to Bournemouth on August 23, and it will be fascinating to see how the Citizens fare in life after a certain Pep Guardiola.

Man City managed to record their first victory under new head coach last time out, beating K-League Stars 3-1.

Atletico will enter this fixture off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in the Snapdragon Cup last weekend, and Diego Simeone's side are building towards the start of their new La Liga season against Malaga on August 19.

> Our full preview of Man City vs. Atletico Madrid can be viewed here