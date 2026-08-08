Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for pre-season clash

Arsenal and Borrusisa Dortmund will continue their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign when they meet in a pre-season clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The encounter comes in the Emirates Cup, with the Gunners looking to win the competition for a fifth successive year before facing Manchester City in the Community Shield in Cardiff the following week.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Arsenal vs Borrussia Dortmund kick off?

The pre-season match will kick off at 14:00 UK time on Sunday.

Where is Arsenal vs Borrussia Dortmund being played?

The Emirates Cup contest will unsurprisingly be held at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.

How to watch Arsenal vs Borrussia Dortmund in the UK

TV channels

The Gunners' clash with Dortmund will not be available to watch on UK television.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online for free via Arsenal's official YouTube channel.

Highlights

Highlights of the pre-season match will be available on Arsenal's YouTube channel following the conclusion of the game.

Arsenal's official X account will also post highlights of the contest.

What is at stake for Arsenal vs Borrussia Dortmund?

Arsenal have played just two pre-season matches since their Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, with Mikel Arteta's side suffering a defeat to Real Betis in Dublin last time out.

The Gunners will be keen to end their summer preparations on a positive note before facing Manchester City in the Community Shield in the Welsh capital on August 16, while another Emirates Cup triumph would provide further encouragement ahead of the new campaign.

Piero Hincapie has joined Arsenal permanently from Bayer Leverkusen, while Illan Meslier and Christos Tzolis have also arrived in recent weeks.

All three have featured during pre-season and could make their first appearances in front of the home supporters at the Emirates this weekend.

Dortmund, meanwhile, have played four friendlies so far, taking on two German sides before travelling to Japan for matches against Cerezo Osaka and Tokyo.

Niko Kovac's side have won two of their four pre-season fixtures and will be looking to build momentum ahead of the new Bundesliga campaign, which begins with a Franz Beckenbauer Supercup clash against Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich on August 22.

> Our full preview of Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund can be viewed here