Transfer news and rumours today: Newcastle want ex-Tottenham midfielder, Crystal Palace agree deal for winger

The transfer window is gathering momentum, with Premier League clubs stepping up their recruitment drives and working frantically behind the scenes to get their squads ready for the new 2026-27 season.

With deals beginning to take shape and plenty of big-name moves still in the pipeline, Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer stories, rumours and developments doing the rounds this morning.

Newcastle United eye move for ex-Spurs midfielder?

Newcastle United are reportedly exploring a move for Marseille midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer.

The Magpies have already lost Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur and are now preparing for life without captain Bruno Guimaraes, who is closing in on a move to Arsenal.

With two influential midfielders heading for the exit door, Newcastle are looking to replenish their options in the engine room and according to Sky Sports News, have identified Hojbjerg as a potential solution.

The 31-year-old brings a wealth of Premier League experience, having previously represented Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur, and has plenty of football left in him to offer at the highest level.

Hojbjerg initially joined Marseille on loan before making his move to the French club permanent last summer, and he has since made 75 appearances across all competitions.

The Denmark international remains under contract with Marseille until 2028, but Newcastle could reportedly secure his services for a fee in the region of £15m.

Leeds United goalkeeper to leave Elland Road?

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

From Tyneside, we head to Yorkshire, where Leeds United have recently confirmed the signing of James Trafford.

The 23-year-old has completed his move in a deal worth up to £45m, just 12 months after joining Manchester City from Burnley for £27m.

Trafford is now the most expensive British goalkeeper in history, eclipsing the previous benchmark of £30m which Everton paid Sunderland for Jordan Pickford in 2017.

His arrival could now pave the way for Lucas Perri to join Torino on an initial loan deal containing an option to buy.

According to Sky Sports News, the Whites are willing to sanction Perri's departure as they currently have sufficient options between the posts.

Crystal Palace agree deal for winger

It has been a slow-burn transfer window for Crystal Palace, but the Eagles now appear ready to accelerate their recruitment drive as the new 2026-27 Premier League campaign draws close.

According to Sky Sports News, Palace have agreed a £10m deal to sign Real Salt Lake winger Zavier Gozo.

The Eagles believe they have struck an excellent deal for one of the most exciting young talents to emerge from MLS, with the 19-year-old now granted permission to undergo his medical.

Palace are also looking to reinforce their defence and are reportedly keeping tabs on Nice defender Antoine Mendy.

The 22-year-old offers valuable versatility, capable of operating at centre-back or right-back, and could be available for a fee in the region of £15m, a figure that would comfortably fit within Palace's budget.