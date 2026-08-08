Benjamin Sesko injury latest: When will Man United forward make his return?

Manchester United are reportedly hopeful that Benjamin Sesko will be able to feature in the team's final friendly of the summer against AC Milan on August 15.

Sesko missed the end of last season with a shin injury, and the striker has also been absent for the Red Devils during pre-season, missing matches against Wrexham, Rosenborg and Atletico Madrid.

The 23-year-old will also be absent when Man United continue their preparations for the new campaign with a clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday afternoon.

However, according to the Manchester Evening News, the Slovenia international is due to be a part of the squad that heads to Republic of Ireland next week for a training camp.

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Man United 'hopeful' over Sesko fitness for Milan clash

The report claims that Sesko is unlikely to be involved against Leeds United on August 12, but he could feature in the friendly with Milan on August 15.

An outing against Milan would put Sesko in with a chance of being in the squad for Man United's opening match of the new Premier League campaign against Hull City on August 22.

The striker scored 12 times and registered one assist in 32 appearances for Man United during a successful first season at Old Trafford.

There has recently been speculation surrounding Sesko's future, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich both believed to be interested in his signature.

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Man United 'rule out' summer move for Sesko

Tottenham Hotspur are also said to have expressed an interest.

However, it is understood that Man United are not willing to entertain any offers for the forward, viewing him as a vital part of their plans, both now and in the future.

As well as Sesko, Man United are due to welcome Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez back into their squad ahead of the Leeds fixture.

Senne Lammens and Matheus Cunha should also be involved; the pair are missing from the squad list against PSG due to illnesses.