Preview: Plymouth Argyle vs Exeter City - prediction, team news, lineups

Plymouth Argyle and Exeter City begin their 2026-27 campaigns with a huge Devon Derby at Home Park on Monday night, with the encounter bringing the opening round of the EFL Cup to a close.

The Grecians travel down the Devon Expressway after four pre-season friendlies that followed their League One relegation, while Tom Cleverley's side enter their first competitive fixture of the season unbeaten across six summer outings.

Match preview

After missing out on a place in the League One playoffs by just two points last season, the Pilgrims head into the new campaign with renewed optimism that they can go one better and secure a return to the Championship for the first time since 2024.

Plymouth finished their 2025-26 League One campaign strongly, going unbeaten in their final six matches and losing just once across their final 12 league outings, but that late improvement could not make up for a slow start to the season as they ultimately missed out on the top six by the barest of all margins.

Cleverley's side will be hoping to carry their strong pre-season form into the new League One campaign, having won five of their six friendlies, with the only game they failed to win being a goalless draw against Championship opposition Bristol City.

In fact, the Pilgrims have not tasted defeat in any competition since a narrow loss to Bolton Wanderers at the start of April, giving them plenty of momentum heading into Monday's Carabao Cup first-round tie.

Plymouth have also welcomed seven new players this summer who could all develop into first-team regulars during their promotion push, with several potentially involved against their local rivals.

© Imago / IMAGO / PPAUK

The visitors, meanwhile, make the short trip to Home Park after a difficult 2025-26 League One campaign ended in relegation, confirming their status as a League Two club for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

Across their four seasons in League One, the Grecians collected 56, 61, 56 and 49 points respectively, with the latter total leaving them 21st in the 2025-26 League One table and in the final relegation position.

Had Exeter accumulated any of their previous three points totals during the 2025-26 League One campaign, they would have survived comfortably, but a difficult end to the season ultimately condemned them to the fourth tier.

Gary Caldwell left St James Park after three and a half years in charge, having overseen 180 matches, with the club sitting 14th in the League One table when he departed to take charge of Wigan Athletic.

His exit was the catalyst for a dramatic collapse in form.

Former Exeter player and manager Matt Taylor was appointed to steady the ship for the remainder of the campaign, but he managed just one win from 13 League One matches during his return to the Grecians dugout, while Exeter failed to keep a clean sheet in 11 of those games.

Their preparations for life back in League Two have also been less convincing than those of their upcoming opponents, with Taylor's side winning just once in pre-season and suffering defeats to non-league opponents Truro City and Torquay United.

The Devon rivals met twice in League One last season, with Exeter claiming a 2-0 victory at St James Park before the sides played out a 2-2 draw at Home Park in April.

Plymouth Argyle pre-season form:

Exeter City pre-season form:

Team News

© Imago

Cleverley is unlikely to name a full-strength side for this contest with the League One campaign beginning next weekend, although the significance of a Devon Derby and the opportunity to begin the competitive season with a victory could encourage him to select a strong team.

Plymouth announced the signing of striker Will Evans from Mansfield Town within the last 24 hours, with the 29-year-old arriving as a replacement for Lorent Tolaj and potentially making his debut in Monday's Carabao Cup tie.

Following successful loan spells at Home Park last season, Wes Harding and Alex Mitchell have both signed permanent deals and could return to the matchday squad for this contest.

However, the former Manchester United midfielder will be without Michael Baidoo, who is expected to be sidelined for up to 12 weeks with a hamstring injury.

Exeter, meanwhile, travel south with four new arrivals in their squad who could all make their competitive debuts for the Grecians.

Taylor Perry is one of those players who could come straight into the back four, while Josh Gordon, who joined from Walsall last month, is expected to provide an attacking option.

For now, Jayden Wareham remains an Exeter player and is likely to lead the line for Taylor's side.

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Harding, Mitchell, Ross, Hartridge; Curtis, Ibrahim, Boateng, White; Pepple, Evans

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Bycroft; Turns, James, Fitzwater, Woodhouse; Cummins, Dean; Cox, Cole, Gordon; Wareham

We say: Plymouth Argyle 3-1 Exeter City

With Plymouth competing in League One and Exeter now back in League Two, the hosts will enter this Carabao Cup tie with greater momentum after a strong pre-season and an impressive finish to the previous League One campaign.

Cleverley's side will be determined to make a positive start to the new season, and with home advantage plus a superior recent record, we expect the Pilgrims to come through a competitive Devon Derby and progress to the second round of the EFL Cup.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.