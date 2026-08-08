PSG 'agree personal terms' with Barcelona attacker ahead of potential blockbuster move

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly come to an agreement with Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres over personal terms, with the two clubs now set to hold talks.

Torres scored the winner for Spain in the 2026 World Cup final against Argentina.

There has been widespread speculation surrounding Torres' future this summer, with PSG believed to be determined to secure his signature.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, PSG have now agreed personal terms with the 26-year-old, who scored 21 times for Barcelona during the 2025-26 campaign.

Romano claims that Barcelona are open to selling the forward, and negotiations have now started between the two clubs over a transfer fee.

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PSG 'agree personal terms' with Barca's Torres

“PSG interest? Being wanted by these teams is good. I have a contract with Barcelona. It's true that in football you never know what might happen, but since I have a contract, I can wait and decide on my own," Torres recently told NBC.

Torres has scored 65 goals in 207 appearances for Barcelona since making the move to the Catalan outfit in 2022.

The forward has won three La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups during his time at Camp Nou, and he had comfortably his best scoring season in La Liga last term, finding the back of the net on 16 occasions.

Robert Lewandowski has left Barcelona this summer, but the Catalan outfit have boosted their attack with the arrivals of Karim Adeyemi and Anthony Gordon.

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Barca want to sign a new striker this summer

Hansi Flick's team are still working on bringing in another attacker, and that need will increase if Torres does indeed make the switch to PSG.

Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez is still Barcelona's leading target in the final third of the field, but a deal for the Argentina international is incredibly complicated.

Alvarez has also been linked with Arsenal, but Barcelona, who are also the heavy favourites to sign Manchester City's Rodri, would be in pole position for the Atletico forward if the Red and Whites softened their stance before the end of the market.