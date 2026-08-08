Rodri sends clear transfer message to Manchester City as Barcelona 'prepare' next bid

Barcelona are reportedly preparing a fresh offer as they step up their efforts to prise Rodri away from Manchester City this summer.

The Blaugrana have already seen an opening £38.6m (€45m) bid for the Spain international rejected, having been informed that City would demand closer to £68.5m (€80m) before even considering his departure.

The initial proposal was reportedly nowhere near the figure required to open meaningful negotiations, but Barcelona appear undeterred and are now working on an improved package.

Real Madrid were previously considered the favourites for Rodri's signature, but Barcelona's project appears to hold greater appeal for the midfielder, particularly given their footballing philosophy and a dressing room already packed with eight members of Spain's 2026 World Cup-winning squad.

Rodri was instrumental in La Roja's triumph in North America and was rewarded with the Golden Ball after Spain overcame Argentina in the final.

Clear message from Rodri for Manchester City

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The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner remains under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2027, but there has been little indication that he is prepared to extend his stay beyond that point.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rodri has made his position abundantly clear to City, informing the club that Barcelona is the only destination he wishes to pursue.

Losing a player of Rodri's stature would undoubtedly leave a gaping hole in City's midfield, although the club have already taken steps to prepare for life without him by bringing in Elliot Anderson in a record-breaking deal.

Romano claims that Barcelona remain supremely confident of completing the signing, with the Catalan giants now working towards a final offer that they hope will be too tempting for City to refuse.

Barcelona transfer news: Departures expected

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Barcelona may need to raise additional funds before they can complete their pursuit of Rodri, with several departures potentially on the cards as Hansi Flick reshapes his squad.

Marc Casado is reportedly edging towards the exit after falling down the pecking order under Flick, with the young Spaniard no longer enjoying the prominence he once had at Camp Nou.

Roony Bardghji could also be heading for the departure lounge, with several Bundesliga clubs reportedly circling the highly-rated youngster.

Barcelona may further boost their finances by allowing Ferran Torres to leave, with the forward reportedly having agreed personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain and negotiations between the two clubs now underway.

The pieces are therefore beginning to fall into place, and if Barcelona can raise the required funds, Rodri's desire to move could ultimately prove the decisive factor in a transfer that once appeared firmly beyond their reach.