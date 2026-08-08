Liverpool transfer news: Ronald Araujo permanent fee 'revealed' before shock loan arrival

Liverpool reportedly have the option to sign Ronald Araujo permanently from Barcelona next summer, although there is no obligation for the Reds to make the deal permanent.

Amid the seemingly endless Bradley Barcola saga, Liverpool have stunned everyone by reportedly reaching an agreement to bring the Barcelona captain to Anfield on loan.

While it was widely anticipated that the Reds would look to add another defender after Andoni Iraola highlighted their worrying lack of depth, the identity of their latest recruit has nevertheless come as something of a surprise.

Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley are currently sidelined with injuries, while Liverpool are also exercising caution with Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni, who are both in the final stages of rehabilitation from serious injuries.

Ronald Araujo: How much Liverpool need to pay to sign him permanently?

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According to Fabrizio Romano, Araujo has not travelled with the Barcelona squad as he focuses on completing his move to Liverpool.

The Reds will reportedly have the option to sign the Uruguay international permanently for £47.14m (€55m) next summer, but there is no obligation to activate the clause.

Araujo has made more than 213 appearances for Barcelona since breaking into the first team, although he has struggled to establish himself as an indispensable figure under Hansi Flick.

The 27-year-old has endured a succession of injury problems in recent years, while inconsistency has also seen him fall behind Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez in Barcelona's defensive pecking order.

Ronald Araujo: Liverpool pull off a risk-free business

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From Liverpool's perspective, this is difficult to fault.

The Reds have essentially acquired an experienced, battle-tested defender without committing themselves to a permanent transfer, meaning they retain an escape route if Araujo fails to rediscover his best form.

At the same time, Liverpool desperately need an experienced body to steady the ship while Jacquet and Leoni continue their recoveries, and Araujo arrives with more than enough pedigree to prove that he still belongs among Europe's elite defenders.

There are also encouraging signs regarding his physical condition, with the Uruguayan reportedly among Barcelona's fittest players during pre-season training and therefore seemingly arriving at Anfield ready to contribute immediately.

Perhaps most importantly, Araujo ticks one of the boxes Iraola has repeatedly emphasised when discussing his squad.

The Liverpool boss wants defenders capable of operating in multiple positions, and Araujo offers precisely that versatility, possessing the physicality to play at centre-back while also being comfortable deputising at right-back.