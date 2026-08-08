Transfer news and rumours today: Fulham eyeing spectacular move for Real Madrid wonderkid, Nottingham Forest nearing £34m signing

Fulham are reportedly preparing what would be a spectacular move for Real Madrid youngster Thiago Pitarch before the end of the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old featured on 16 occasions for Real Madrid's first team last season, including six appearances in the Champions League.

The midfielder is regarded as one of the club's brightest young talents, but it has been claimed that a move away from Bernabeu is possible this summer.

Fulham have already signed Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios from Real Madrid this summer.

According to Cadena SER, the English club are now considering a move for Pitarch.

Alvaro Arbeloa, who took charge of Fulham this summer, is a huge fan of Pitarch and made the midfielder a regular while in the Real Madrid dug-out in the second half of last season.

Pitarch has been capped on six occasions by Spain Under-20s.

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Forest 'closing in' on £34m Diomande deal

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are reportedly now closing in on the signature of Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande.

There have recently been claims that a deal has broken down, with discussions between the two clubs stalling, but according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the move is now back on.

Romano claims that an agreement is close, with Forest expected to pay £34m for the defender.

Diomande, 22, has been linked with a number of major clubs over the last year, with Manchester United and Real Madrid both thought to be among his admirers.

However, it is Forest that are set to complete a deal for the Ivory Coast international.

Diomande has made 132 appearances for Sporting in all competitions, including 31 outings in all competitions during the 2025-26 campaign.

Should a deal go through in the near future, Diomande could make his debut in one of Forest's final two pre-season games against Bayer Leverkusen or Brest.

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Lukaku 'in talks' over Fenerbahce transfer

Elsewhere, Romelu Lukaku's representatives are reportedly in discussions with Fenerbahce over a move to the Turkish giants during this summer's transfer window.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding the Belgium international of late, with Napoli expected to sanction his departure before the market closes.

According to transfer expert Romano, Fenerbahce are in talks over a move, and the Turkish team are confident of coming to an agreement in the near future.

Lukaku only managed one goal in seven appearances for Napoli during the 2025-26 campaign due to a number of injury problems.

The 33-year-old has 15 goals in 45 appearances in total for his current side, while he found the back of the net on three occasions for Belgium at the 2026 World Cup.