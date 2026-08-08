Arsenal look to hijack Liverpool move for Bradley Barcola?

Arsenal are reportedly back in the race for Bradley Barcola, with Liverpool struggling to reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over a potential move for the French winger.

The Reds briefly shifted their attention away from Barcola by reportedly reaching a loan agreement for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, who is expected to complete his move to Anfield in the coming days.

With their defensive headache seemingly addressed, Liverpool can now turn their attention back towards Barcola, who has reportedly informed PSG of his desire to leave the club this summer.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have completed the signing of Bruno Guimaraes and are now turning their attention towards adding another attacker after missing out on Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Junior.

Liverpool face Arsenal battle for Bradley Barcola?

© Iconsport / Harry Langer/DeFodi Images

According to TeamTalk, Arsenal have not abandoned their pursuit of Barcola despite Liverpool's strong interest and have made contact with the player's representatives as they continue to assess their options on the left side of the attack.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, but their previous pursuit of Vinicius Junior would suggest that Mikel Arteta remains keen to add another dynamic winger to his attacking arsenal.

Liverpool, for their part, have remained in regular contact with PSG and have verbally discussed the parameters of an offer they would be prepared to make for Barcola.

However, the Reds have yet to submit a formal bid for the France international, while PSG continue to stand firm on their £145m valuation of the 23-year-old.

Bradley Barcola: Arsenal could make transfer battle interesting

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Liverpool are crying out for a top-class winger despite the arrival of Victor Munoz, and their desperation could ultimately see them push closer to PSG's lofty asking price.

Having invested so much time and energy into the pursuit of Barcola, it would be a bitter pill for the Reds to swallow if they were to abandon the race now without a credible alternative lined up.

Arsenal's renewed interest, therefore, could add an intriguing twist to a saga that has already dragged on for weeks.

The Gunners' involvement would effectively turn the pursuit into a two-horse race, potentially giving PSG even greater leverage at the negotiating table and pushing Barcola's already eye-watering price tag even higher.

Barcola is reportedly favouring a move to Liverpool, but with the Reds yet to put a concrete offer on the table, Arsenal still have a window of opportunity to enter the conversation and potentially turn the winger's head.