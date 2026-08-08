PSG 1-1 Man United: Highlights, stats, man of the match as Michael Carrick's side continue strong pre-season

Manchester United continued their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a 1-1 draw against European champions Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg on Saturday.

Ibrahim Mbaye sent PSG into an early lead in the pre-season friendly, but Bryan Mbeumo levelled the scores for the 20-time English champions just past the 30-minute mark.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Bildbyran

This was another impressive pre-season performance from Man United, with the Red Devils looking in strong shape for the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

Youri Tielemans made his debut for Man United, while there was a notable return for Bruno Fernandes, with the club captain playing his first minutes in pre-season.

However, Mason Mount's first-half injury will be a concern given his fitness record and how impressive the Englishman has been during pre-season.

PSG have plenty of key players to return and will improve, with the French champions second-best for long spells, but they were able to take the lead early on through Mbaye.

If this were a boxing match, Man United would have comfortably won on points, and head coach Michael Carrick will be delighted with his team's performance.

Mbeumo made it three goals in his last two appearances, with the attacker in good shape ahead of the new season, and it is likely that the Cameroonian will lead the line early in the campaign due to Benjamin Sesko's ongoing absence.

PSG VS. MAN UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

2nd min: PSG 1-0 Man United (Ibrahim Mbaye)

PSG take the lead in just the second minute of the match, as Mbaye fires a cross from Dro Fernandez into the back of the net from close range.

Bryan Mbeumo goal vs. PSG (32nd min, PSG 1-1 Man United)

?? ? ?? — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 8, 2026

Man United level the scores in the 32nd minute of the match, as excellent work from Amad ends with the Ivorian crossing into Mbeumo, who finds the bottom corner with a brilliant finish.

MAN OF THE MATCH - AMAD DIALLO

Amad’s game by numbers vs. PSG:



94% pass accuracy

40 touches

4 ball recoveries

3 touches in the box

3 touches in the box

1 assist



Looking sharp. ? pic.twitter.com/SZfG8wRm9a — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 8, 2026

Amad had an excellent 65 minutes for Man United, with the attacker's brilliant work seeing Mbeumo find the back of the net for 1-1, and his work-rate was incredible.

The forward will be looking to add more goals and assists to his game this season, but there are few players in his position who work harder.

PSG VS. MAN UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: PSG 59%-41% Man United

Shots: PSG 6-14 Man United

Shots on target: PSG 3-7 Man United

Corners: PSG 3-3 Man United

Fouls: PSG 7-12 Man United

BEST STAT

Youri Tielemans’ completed 100% of his passes and made 9 carries in the 28 minutes he played vs. PSG.



Looks good in red. ✅ pic.twitter.com/YTydVurViT — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 8, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Man United will now head to the Republic of Ireland for a training camp, with their next friendly coming against fellow Premier League team Leeds United on August 12.

PSG, meanwhile, will take on Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup on August 12, before facing Lens in the French Super Cup four days later.