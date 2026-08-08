Flamengo vs Vitoria - prediction, team news, lineups

Flamengo will be aiming to close the gap on the Serie A leaders when they welcome Vitoria to the Maracana on Sunday for matchday 22, with the second-placed hosts currently sitting on 37 points and keen to make home advantage count.

Vitoria head into the contest in 13th place with 26 points, four clear of the relegation zone, and will be buoyed by their progression to the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals as they look to climb further up the table.

Match preview

Flamengo arrive at the Maracana as runners-up in the Brazilian Serie A, having collected 39 points from 21 rounds. In the previous matchday, the side drew 1-1 with Internacional at the Beira-Rio, a result that extended the gap to leaders Palmeiras to eight points.

Having been eliminated from the Copa do Brasil by their opponents this Sunday, Flamengo had the entire week to work at the Ninho do Urubu. Head coach Leonardo Jardim used that period to make adjustments to the squad and prepare his team to recover ground in the Serie A. He is expected to name what he considers his strongest line-up.

Arrascaeta remains the primary creative force in Flamengo's attack. The Uruguayan has already registered four assists in the Serie A and is responsible for set-piece delivery — one of the team's main weapons for generating goalscoring opportunities.

With the gap to the top continuing to widen, a packed Maracana is expected to get behind Flamengo. Supporters are looking for a response from the team, as a further drop of points would make the title race considerably more difficult.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Vitoria arrive having sealed their Copa do Brasil quarter-final place in dramatic fashion. After losing the first leg 2-0, the club from Salvador thrashed Athletico-PR 4-0 at the Barradao, overturning the aggregate scoreline to advance. It was the second time this season they had managed a comeback in the competition.

In the Brazilian Serie A, however, the picture still demands attention. In the previous round, Vitoria were beaten 4-0 by Palmeiras in a match marred by two red cards for the Bahia side. The defeat leaves them on 26 points in 13th place, four above the first team in the relegation zone.

To secure their Copa do Brasil passage, Jair Ventura deployed a three-centre-back system with more attack-minded wing-backs. The approach yielded results, and Vitoria were able to turn the tie around and claim their quarter-final berth.

Erick was one of the standout performers in that victory, while Rene remains the club's top scorer in the competition with five goals. The question now is whether Jair Ventura will maintain that tactical structure against Flamengo after such an intense run of fixtures.

Flamengo Brasileiro form:

Flamengo form (all competitions):

Vitoria Brasileiro form:

Vitoria form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Leonardo Jardim is without forward Luiz Araujo, who remains in the treatment room with a knee injury. Nicolas de la Cruz is also unavailable, suspended after collecting his third yellow card against Internacional.

Gonzalo Plata, Lucas Paqueta and Leo Pereira are all doubts for the fixture, still recovering from knee, tendon and knee injuries respectively.

Flamengo head into the match with six players on a yellow card warning. Vitao, Bruno Henrique, Lucas Paqueta, Samuel Lino, Everton Cebolinha and Erick Pulgar all have two bookings to their name and would be suspended for the following round if cautioned again.

Vitoria arrive with eight absentees. Ruben Ismael, Edu Ribeiro, Dudu, Riccieli, Camutanga and Nathan Mendes are all in the treatment room, while Luan Candido and Caca serve automatic suspensions after being sent off against Palmeiras.

Flamengo possible starting lineup:

Rossi; Varela, Leo Ortiz, Vitao, Alexsandro; Erick Pulgar, Jorginho; Carrascal, Arrascaeta, Samuel Lino; Pedro. Manager: Leonardo Jardim.

Vitoria possible starting lineup:

Lucas Arcanjo; Fabiano, Edenilson, Britez, Ramon; Gabriel Baralhas, Caique; Emmanuel Martinez, Erick, Matheuzinho; Rene. Manager: Jair Ventura.

We say: Flamengo 3-1 Vitoria

Flamengo will be determined to close the gap on the Serie A leaders, and home advantage at the Maracana could prove crucial, with their superior squad and potent attack giving them the edge.

Vitoria head into the contest in good spirits after reaching the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals, but their inconsistent league form, particularly away from home, makes Flamengo the stronger bet, and we expect the hosts to secure a convincing victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.