Preview: Bahia vs Vasco da Gama - prediction, team news, lineups

Bahia will welcome Vasco da Gama to Arena Fonte Nova on Sunday afternoon for the 22nd round of the 2026 Brasileirao, with the hosts looking to strengthen their position in the fight for a place in the top four.

Rogerio Ceni's side have a formidable home record against the away side, while the visitors arrive in Salvador still searching for their first away win of the league season.

Match preview

Bahia have established a remarkable level of dominance over Vasco in Salvador, making Arena Fonte Nova an especially difficult venue for the Cruzmaltino.

Since the new Fonte Nova opened, the teams have met 11 times at the stadium, with Bahia winning eight and the other three encounters ending in draws, while Vasco's most recent victory over the home side in Salvador came in 2012, when they won 2-1 at Pituacu.

The overall head-to-head record is also in Bahia's favour, with the Tricolor de Aco recording 28 wins from 67 meetings, compared with 19 victories for Vasco and 20 draws, while they also won the reverse fixture earlier this season, securing a 1-0 victory at Sao Januario in February.

Ceni's side currently occupy fifth place with 32 points from 21 matches, having recorded eight wins, eight draws and five defeats, leaving them just two points of an automatic Copa Libertadores automatic spot.

With their Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores campaigns now over, Bahia can devote their full attention to the Brasileirao for the remainder of the season.

That could prove important in the battle for continental qualification, particularly with several of their rivals still involved in multiple competitions.

Luciano Juba has been Bahia's leading scorer with seven goals this season, while goalkeeper Ronaldo has impressed when selected, recording an 84.8% save rate and five clean sheets in his 12 league starts.

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Vasco, meanwhile, travel to Salvador with confidence boosted by their Copa do Brasil success, as Pedro Emanuel's team produced an impressive 3-1 victory over Fluminense in the second leg of their last-16 tie, with Brenner scoring twice before Puma Rodriguez completed the victory in stoppage time.

That result sent them into the quarter-finals, while they will also face Olimpia in the Copa Sudamericana round of 16 later this month.

Their league situation remains considerably more concerning, however, with Vasco sitting 18th on 21 points from 20 matches, having won just five league games, while six draws and nine defeats have left them one point behind Gremio in 16th.

Their away record is particularly worrying, with the Giants of the Hill failing to win any of their nine away league matches this season, drawing four and losing five to collect just four points.

That record will need to improve quickly if they are to climb away from the relegation zone, but ending that sequence at a stadium where Bahia have dominated them for years represents a significant challenge.

Bahia Brasileiro form:

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Bahia form (all competitions):

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Vasco da Gama Brasileiro form:

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Vasco da Gama form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Fotoarena

Bahia will be without Erick Pulga after the winger picked up his third yellow card against Fluminense.

Everton Ribeiro is also unavailable as he continues to recover from a back problem, while Kike Oliveira, goalkeeper Leo and Caio Alexandre remain in the medical department.

Ademir, Joao Lucas and goalkeeper Ronaldo are all one yellow card away from suspension.

Vasco will be without Nuno Moreira after the winger accumulated his third yellow card.

Cuiabano, Tche Tche and Andres Gomez are all at risk of suspension if they receive another booking.

The club have also agreed a deal for Argentine forward Facundo Colidio, although he is not expected to feature in Salvador as he completes his medical and the necessary registration procedures.

Bahia possible starting lineup:

Ronaldo; Gilberto, Duarte, Mingo, Juba; Lucas, Acevedo, Nestor; Ademir, Veliz, Araujo

Vasco da Gama possible starting lineup:

Jardim; Henrique, Cuesta, Renan, Cuiabano; Tche Tche, Jair; Adson, Mendes, Gomez; Brenner

We say: Bahia 2-1 Vasco da Gama

Bahia should enter Sunday's contest as the stronger side, particularly with home advantage and a full week of preparation compared with a Vasco team coming off an emotionally demanding Copa do Brasil tie.

Vasco's recent cup success could provide Pedro Emanuel's side with confidence, but their poor away record remains difficult to overlook. Bahia have also dominated this fixture in Salvador for more than a decade.

The visitors should have enough attacking quality to make the contest competitive, but Bahia's greater consistency and home strength should see Ceni's team claim another three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.