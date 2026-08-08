Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan: Highlights, stats, man of the match as Joao Pedro stars for the Blues

Chelsea secured a commanding 3-0 victory over AC Milan in a pre-season friendly at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Indonesia on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea were the dominant force throughout the first half but were made to wait for the opening goal, coming close on several occasions before Joao Pedro's header broke the deadlock on the brink of half-time.

The floodgates opened after the second half restart, with Pedro doubling Chelsea's lead within seconds of the kick-off before Moises Caicedo struck a brilliant volley minutes later.

The Blues came close to adding to the scoring throughout the remainder of the second half, including twice hitting the post, but Chelsea ultimately settled for the comfortable 3-0 triumph.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Xabi Alonso's side had endured a difficult pre-season before today's game, with the Blues conceding four goals in a 6-4 win over Western Sydney Wanderers before losing to both Tottenham Hotspur (2-1) and Juventus (1-0).

The Blues, however, produced a stunning performance in a potential sign of things to come under their new Spanish manager against AC Milan, dominating throughout the 90 minutes and recording a comfortable 3-0 triumph.

Chelsea had numerous major chances but failed to convert during the opening 45 minutes, but Pedro's towering header on the brink of half-time proved a turning point in the game, with the Blues adding another two goals immediately after the second half restart.

Alonso's switch to a back five for the first time as Chelsea manager proved particularly successful, with the wing-backs allowing the narrower front three to cause plenty of problems going forward.

The success of the system will surely be a sign of things to come under Alonso, with Chelsea likely to now stick with the back five.

Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim's troubled start at AC Milan continues, with his side still winless during pre-season and the same difficulties in and out of possession persisting.

Chelsea were often far too easily able to bypass AC Milan's disjointed press, while the Italian side's slow and cautious build-up patterns failed to ever truly trouble the Blues.

CHELSEA VS. AC MILAN HIGHLIGHTS

47th min: Chelsea 1-0 AC Milan (Joao Pedro)

JP heads home! ?



Watch LIVE on CFC+... pic.twitter.com/LzbQt9FZye — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 8, 2026

Pedro opens the scoring on the brink of half-time!

Moises Caicedo whips a dangerous corner towards the edge of the six-yard box, flying over the head of several AC Milan defenders.

The ball is eventually met by Pedro, who sends his header bouncing into the floor and up into the top-right corner, giving Chelsea a deserved lead.

46th min: Chelsea 2-0 AC Milan (Joao Pedro)

Pedro doubles the lead seconds after the restart!

Pedro Neto races down the right wing, cuts inside onto his left foot and floats a cross into the box.

The ball narrowly evades Danny Welbeck but finds Pedro at the far post, with the striker's effort taking a slight touch off the keeper and bouncing into the back of the net.

50th min: Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan (Moises Caicedo)

Caicedo adds a third! Chelsea are crushing AC Milan!

Romeo Lavia clips a perfectly executed corner to Caicedo at the edge of the AC Milan penalty area.

The Ecuadorian skilfully strikes a first-time volley with the outside of his right boot, sending the ball flying into the bottom right corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JOAO PEDRO

Pedro was the star of Chelsea's difficult 2025-26 season, and the Brazilian has picked up where he left off throughout pre-season.

The forward, who netted a hat-trick against Western Sydney Wanderers, proved a constant thorn in AC Milan's side, cleverly interchanging with fellow attackers and consistently driving Chelsea forward with powerful runs.

Pedro also demonstrated his goalscoring knack, heading home the opener before clinically finishing at the back post to double Chelsea's lead just after the break.

CHELSEA VS. AC MILAN MATCH STATS

Possession: Chelsea 50%-50% AC Milan

Shots: Chelsea 18-5 AC Milan

Shots on target: Chelsea 8-0 AC Milan

Corners: Chelsea 7-2 AC Milan

Fouls: Chelsea 11-17 AC Milan

WHAT NEXT?

Chelsea will next take on Johor Darul Ta'zim before finalising their pre-season preparations with a clash against Real Sociedad.

Meanwhile, AC Milan's search for their first win under Amorim will continue when they face the manager's former side Manchester United next Saturday.