Preview: Bragantino vs Corinthians - prediction, team news, lineups

Bragantino will host Corinthians at the Estadio Municipal Cicero de Souza Marques on Saturday evening in the 22nd round of the 2026 Brasileirao, with the hosts looking to strengthen their push for a place in the top four.

The hosts enter the contest unbeaten since the league resumed, while the visitors arrive having suffered Copa do Brasil elimination in midweek.

Match preview

Bragantino have made a strong start to the second half of their Brasileirao campaign and remain unbeaten since the competition resumed following the World Cup break.

Vagner Mancini's side have taken eight points from their last four league matches, recording two wins and two draws, a run that has moved them into sixth place with 31 points from 21 games.

They are only three points behind fourth-placed Fluminense, meaning another positive result could put them firmly into the battle for a top-four finish.

Bragantino have also benefited from a longer preparation period ahead of this fixture, having had 10 days to recover and prepare for Corinthians, and that could prove significant against opponents who played a demanding cup tie in midweek.

Massa Bruta have been fairly reliable at home this season, winning five of their 10 league matches at the Cicero de Souza Marques, while drawing two and losing three.

Their recent defensive form is also encouraging, as Bragantino have scored nine goals and conceded only twice in their last five league games.

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Corinthians, meanwhile, head into the contest with their attention now fully focused on the league and Copa Libertadores.

Fernando Diniz's team beat Internacional 2-1 in the second leg of their Copa do Brasil last-16 tie in midweek, but the result was not enough to overturn their first-leg deficit and they were eliminated from the competition.

That means Corinthians can now concentrate on improving their ninth-place position in Serie A, having gathered 29 points from 21 matches, with seven wins, eight draws and six defeats, while their goal difference stands at just +2.

The visitors have struggled to turn draws into victories this season, with eight of their matches ending level, and they will need greater attacking efficiency if they are to close the gap on the teams above them.

However, the timing of this fixture is also far from ideal for Diniz, with Corinthians preparing for a demanding Copa Libertadores round-of-16 first leg against Rosario Central in Argentina next Thursday.

The two teams have met 68 times, with Corinthians holding the historical advantage with 28 wins to Bragantino's 19, while 20 matches have ended in draws.

However, the recent record is more evenly balanced, with Braga winning three of the last five meetings, while the visitors did claim a 2-0 victory in the reverse Brasileirao fixture earlier this season.

Bragantino Brasileiro form:

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Bragantino form (all competitions):

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Corinthians Brasileiro form:

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Corinthians form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Bragantino will be without goalkeeper Fabricio, who continues to recover from an ankle injury, while Vanderlan remains sidelined with a knee problem.

Mancini will also need to manage the disciplinary situation carefully, with Matheus Fernandes, Andres Hurtado, Lucas Barbosa, Nacho Souza, Isidro Pitta, Gabriel Girotto and Alex Vinicius all one yellow card away from suspension.

Corinthians have several injury concerns of their own, with Yuri Alberto recovering from a muscle injury to the back of his right thigh, while Zakaria Labyad is out after suffering a cruciate ligament and meniscus injury in his left knee.

Vitinho continues his recovery following meniscus surgery, while Kayke is also recovering from surgery on his left knee.

Alex Santana is training separately from the main group due to a knee problem, while Memphis Depay remains unavailable amid ongoing contractual issues.

Bragantino possible starting lineup:

Volpi; Hurtado, Vinicius, Rodriguez, Capixaba; Ramires, Rodriguinho; Barbosa, Herrera, Fernando; Sasha

Corinthians possible starting lineup:

Souza; Matheuzinho, Paulista, Henrique, Bidu; Raniele, Luiz; Garro, Bidon; Cesar, Raul

We say: Bragantino 1-0 Corinthians

Bragantino appear to have several advantages heading into Saturday's contest. They are unbeaten since the league resumed, have conceded just twice across their last five Brasileirao matches and have enjoyed 10 days to prepare for this fixture.

Corinthians, by contrast, played a demanding Copa do Brasil match in midweek and were eliminated despite winning the game. With a Libertadores tie against Rosario Central also approaching, Diniz could be forced to manage his squad carefully.

Massa Bruta should therefore be able to make their fresher legs count at home, although Corinthians' defensive record suggests this is unlikely to be a comfortable victory. A narrow 1-0 Bragantino win looks the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.