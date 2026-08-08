Preview: Chelsea vs Johor Darul Ta-zim - prediction, team news, lineups

Chelsea play the penultimate game of their pre-season schedule when they face Johor Darul Ta-zim on Sunday.

The Blues are participating in their second game in the space of 24 hours after cruising to a 3-0 win over AC Milan earlier this weekend.

Match preview

Even in defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus over the past week or so, Xabi Alonso would have taken positives from the performance of his new-look Chelsea squad.

The chances that were missed in the preceding double-header were converted against AC Milan as the Blues delivered a statement win.

Joao Pedro made it five goals during the pre-season tour of Australia and Asia with a double either side of half time, before Moises Caicedo netted impressively from distance.

As well as the goals that were scored, Alonso will take confidence from their Serie A opponents not having a single shot on target.

With this fixture taking place a day later, a completely different side will be selected, but there will be players who featured against Johor Darul Ta-zim who will recognise that they are under pressure to make an impact.

© Iconsport / ActionPlus

Once this game has been played, Chelsea will return to England ahead of facing Real Sociedad in their final friendly next weekend.

Meanwhile, opponents Johor Darul Ta-zim have played two friendlies against Spanish opposition over the past two weeks.

A goalless draw was posted versus Elche before the Malaysian outfit defeated FC Cartagena - who play in the third tier of Spanish football - by a 2-0 scoreline.

The Malaysian Super League champions are managed by Xisco Munoz, formerly of Watford and Sheffield Wednesday.

In 2025-26, they scored an incredible 117 goals from 24 league matches, conceding just the 10 times and winning every game apart from one draw.

Chelsea form (friendlies):

W L L W

Johor Darul Ta-zim form (friendlies):

D W

Team News

© Imago / Nexpher Images

If, as expected, Chelsea name an entirely different XI, they will be lacking full-backs, with Marco Palestra, Josh Acheampong and Jorrel Hato all playing more than 79 minutes on Saturday.

Unless Aaron Anselmino is used at left-back, Alonso could name a back three, with two of Jamie Gittens, Estevao Willian and Myhaylo Mudryk used as wing-backs.

However, Alonso could also name a back four with Mamadou Sarr as a right-back, and that would add greater balance from an attacking perspective.

With at least 85 minutes in their legs against AC Milan, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro will all play no part of this game.

Xisco may be prepared to name the same team that started the win over Cartagena.

Right wing-back Oscar Arribas and forward Marcos Guilherme got on the scoresheet in that match.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Penders; Sarr, Adarabioyo, Subolaye; Gittens, Essugo, Nicoll-Jazuli, Estevao; Walsh, Satpaev; Delap

Johor Darul Ta-zim possible starting lineup:

Hazmi; Baharudin, Israfilov, Cristian; Pasero, Hidalgo, Fazail, Mendez, Corbin-Ong; Guilherme, Bergson

We say: Chelsea 3-1 Johor Darul Ta-zim

While Alonso will naturally name a much-changed starting lineup for this contest, such is Chelsea's squad depth that they should have enough quality to come out on top. However, we do see the Malaysian club getting on the scoresheet on home territory.