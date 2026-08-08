Arsenal transfer news: How £8.8m-valued ex-Man Utd star could 'facilitate' Gabriel Jesus's Premier League exit

Fenerbahce have reportedly registered significant interest in securing the services of Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku during the current transfer window.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United forward has officially entered the final 12 months of his contract and is seemingly open to a move to Turkey.

According to Sky Sports News, the Partenopei are reportedly demanding a transfer fee in the region of £8.6m for the 33-year-old.

Napoli had reportedly decided to cut Lukaku loose after an agreement was reached for the forward to depart after he did not agree to Aurelio de Laurentiis's offer to take a salary reduction, likely bringing an end to his two-year stay in Naples.

Napoli 'target' Arsenal star as Lukaku replacement

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Resolving this complex situation quickly is deemed essential for the Serie A heavyweights as they attempt to restructure their attacking options.

The impending departure of the Belgian international could directly pave the way for Napoli to launch an audacious move for Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus, reports the abovementioned source.

The Brazilian has also entered the final year of his existing deal at the Emirates Stadium and faces growing uncertainty surrounding his long-term future.

The 29-year-old endured a frustrating campaign heavily disrupted by injuries last season and has consequently fallen down the pecking order.

Arsenal 'demand' £20m transfer fee for Brazilian forward

© Iconsport / Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images

Despite their concrete interest in the former Manchester City star, Napoli must finalise two separate attacking departures before they can formally proceed.

If the club can successfully offload their unwanted forwards to free up essential wage space, negotiations with Arsenal are expected to follow swiftly.

The Gunners are understood to be seeking a transfer fee between £18m and £20m to sanction the permanent exit of the South American.

Arsenal will likely utilise those generated funds to further strengthen their own squad as they prepare for another demanding Premier League title pursuit.