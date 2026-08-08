Preview: Cruzeiro vs Mirassol - prediction, team news, lineups

Cruzeiro will be aiming to strengthen their position near the top of the table when they welcome Mirassol to Mineirao on Sunday for matchday 22 of the 2026 Brasileiro.

Seven points separate the two sides in the standings, while they head into the contest with contrasting fortunes in the Copa do Brasil, with Cruzeiro advancing to the quarter-finals after overcoming Chapecoense and Mirassol bowing out to Gremio.

Match preview

Cruzeiro arrive at Matchday 22 with a chance to build on their recent form and push further up the table. Sitting seventh with 30 points, Artur Jorge's side are just one point outside the top six and have won two of their three Brazilian Serie A matches since the competition resumed — defeating Internacional and Coritiba while losing to Botafogo.

The team has also shown greater defensive resilience. Across all competitions, they have kept clean sheets in three consecutive matches, a run that underlines the collective improvement seen since the early weeks of the season. Their Copa do Brasil victory over Chapecoense reinforced that sense of control, even if their dominance owed much to playing with a man advantage for a significant portion of the game.

Matheus Pereira has been central to this resurgence. The number ten scored the winner in the vital victory over Coritiba, taking his Brazilian Serie A tally to five goals and drawing level with Kaio Jorge as the club's top scorer in the competition. Over the season as a whole, he has recorded 10 goals and five assists in 35 appearances, and remains the primary creative force in attack.

The concern, however, lies in Cruzeiro's Mineirao form. They dominate possession and generate a high volume of shots on home soil, yet have struggled to convert that output into results — winning just four of their 11 home matches in the Brazilian Serie A. Against a Mirassol side showing clear signs of improvement after a difficult start to the campaign, Artur Jorge must organise his team to avoid a repeat of the defeat to Botafogo.

© Imago / Carneiro Images

Mirassol arrive in Belo Horizonte in the midst of a Brazilian Serie A revival, despite the frustration of their Copa do Brasil exit. Since the competition resumed, they have collected seven points from three games — defeating Gremio and Remo while drawing with Vasco — a run that has lifted them out of the relegation zone and brought a renewed competitiveness reminiscent of their impressive form last season.

That improvement stems from an ability to compete without depending on exceptional individual performances. The 2-1 win over Remo saw both goals come from corners, reinforcing the importance of set pieces in Rafael Guanaes's game plan. In matches where Mirassol have less space to work with, dead-ball situations have become one of their principal means of compensating for limited attacking output.

The elimination by Gremio, however, revealed a lack of precision in the final third. Mirassol had possession, pressed at stages in the second half and maintained a presence in the opposing half, yet could not translate that volume of play into genuinely dangerous chances. That remains the most pressing concern ahead of a fixture against a defence that tends to offer less space at the Mineirao.

Their away record is another factor that works against them. In nine matches on the road in the competition, Mirassol have won just once, scoring eight goals and conceding 14, while failing to keep a clean sheet in any of those games. To take points in Belo Horizonte, they will need to combine defensive solidity, set-piece efficiency and quick transitions — without overcommitting in a fixture that could push them back into a precarious position in the table.

Cruzeiro Brasileiro form:

Cruzeiro form (all competitions):

Mirassol Brasileiro form:

Mirassol form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Cruzeiro have one confirmed suspension for the fixture: Matheus Henrique received his third yellow card against Coritiba and will serve an automatic ban. Lucas Romero is the likeliest option to partner Gerson in midfield.

Several injury absences continue to restrict Artur Jorge's options. Cassio remains sidelined with a left knee injury, Luis Sinisterra has undergone surgery after rupturing the tendon in his left thigh, Gabriel Pec is being treated for a fractured tibia, and Neiser Villarreal is in rehabilitation. New signings Wesley, Lucho Rodriguez and Joao Costa have all been registered, however, and are available to make their debuts.

Mirassol have significant absences to manage. Jose Aldo remains out after sustaining a thigh injury against Vasco, while Negueba is unlikely to return this season following surgery on his right knee. Their absence reduces the depth available to Rafael Guanaes.

Walter is the principal doubt for the trip to the Mineirao, having picked up a thigh problem that ruled him out of the second leg against Gremio. Should he fail to recover in time, Alex Muralha, who has returned from a muscle oedema, is expected to keep his place in goal. In attack, Bruno Santos has made a bright start since arriving from Londrina, scoring two goals in five appearances for Mirassol.

Cruzeiro possible starting lineup:

Otavio; William, Fabricio Bruno, Joao Marcelo and Gabriel Rojas; Lucas Romero and Gerson; Matheus Pereira, Keny Arroyo and Kaique Kenji; Kaio Jorge. Manager: Artur Jorge.

Mirassol possible starting lineup:

Alex Muralha; Igor Formiga, Joao Victor, Gabriel Knesowitsch and Reinaldo; Shaylon, Japa and Wallisson; Alesson, Edson Carioca and Bruno Santos. Manager: Rafael Guanaes.

We say: Cruzeiro 1-0 Mirassol

Mirassol's poor away record could prove decisive despite their recent improvement, particularly against a Cruzeiro side that have now gone three matches without conceding.

A high-scoring affair also looks unlikely given Cruzeiro's struggles to turn their attacking pressure into goals at Mineirao, but the hosts should have enough quality to control proceedings and find the decisive breakthrough.

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