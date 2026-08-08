Liverpool 'monitor' situation as 'complication' arises in Nottingham Forest's move for £34m target

Nottingham Forest are reportedly on the verge of reaching a comprehensive agreement with Sporting Lisbon to sign highly rated defender Ousmane Diomande.

The Premier League side have been locked in extensive negotiations with the Portuguese heavyweights for several weeks regarding a potential summer transfer.

Having identified the defender as a key target, a transfer fee in the region of £34.3m has reportedly been agreed between the two clubs to sanction his departure, according to Sky Sports News.

The 22-year-old centre-back is now anxiously awaiting formal permission to travel to England and undergo his mandatory medical examinations.

Glasner 'drives' Forest pursuit of Diomande

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The ambitious pursuit of the talented defender has reportedly been heavily driven by Nottingham Forest manager Oliver Glasner.

The Austrian head coach previously attempted to secure his signature during his tenure as Crystal Palace boss and remains a huge admirer of his defensive qualities.

Diomande has established himself as one of the most promising young defenders in European football following a string of dominant performances in the Primeira Liga.

The defender's impressive physical attributes and ball-playing abilities make him an ideal candidate to bolster the defensive ranks at the City Ground.

However, the complex transfer has encountered a few unexpected complications in recent days that could potentially derail the entire move.

Liverpool 'monitor situation' as disagreements stall transfer

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Despite the initial optimism surrounding the proposed deal, recent reports suggest that the transfer has temporarily stalled over strict payment structures.

Sporting are demanding specific financial guarantees that Forest are currently hesitant to authorise, causing negotiations to stall significantly.

This unexpected delay has seemingly opened the door for rival clubs to potentially hijack the agreement before the transfer window closes.

Liverpool have been closely monitoring the situation as they actively search for defensive reinforcements to strengthen their own backline.

Forest must now act swiftly to resolve these underlying financial disagreements or risk losing their primary defensive target to a domestic rival.