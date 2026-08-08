Preview: Palmeiras vs Internacional - prediction, team news, lineups

After both sides secured their places in the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals, Palmeiras and Internacional meet at the Nubank Parque on Sunday evening in matchday 22 of the 2026 Brasileiro.

Palmeiras remain top of the standings with 47 points, eight clear of the second-placed team, and are looking to consolidate their lead as they chase a 13th title.

Internacional, meanwhile, are enduring a tough run, sitting on 22 points in 16th place, just one position above the relegation zone.

Match preview

Palmeiras arrive for this weekend’s clash as outright leaders of the Brasileiro, a situation that only heightens the importance of the match against Internacional.

With 47 points from 21 rounds, the Sao Paulo outfit are enjoying their best-ever campaign at this stage of the competition.

Their strong form is reflected in recent results: in the last round, Verdao thrashed Vitoria 4-0 away, further extending their lead at the top. So far, the team has 14 wins, five draws and only two defeats, a record better than the club's own campaigns in 2019 and 2022 at this stage of the Brasileiro.

Under Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras play with intensity, strong ball circulation and pace on the counter-attack. The coach has built a squad that blends experienced players with talented academy graduates, a formula that has produced the league's best attack, with 38 goals scored.

Confidence among the fans was further boosted by qualification for the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals, as Palmeiras eliminated Fortaleza 5-3 on aggregate, despite a 3-2 defeat in the second leg. That run has reinforced belief in a push for a 13th Campeonato Brasileiro title.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Internacional are enduring a tough campaign under Uruguayan coach Paulo Pezzolano, having struggled for consistency and remaining perilously close to the relegation zone, a scenario that increases the pressure ahead of facing the league leaders.

Despite this, Internacional showed signs of recovery in the last round by drawing 1-1 with Flamengo at Beira-Rio. In attack, Johan Carbonero and Alexandro Bernabei have been bright, while Alan Patrick, last season's standout, has returned to form and reclaimed his starting spot.

Improving their away form is a priority if Internacional are to climb the table. Inter have picked up just ten points from ten away matches and have not won on the road since April, managing two draws and suffering three consecutive defeats since then.

Nonetheless, reaching the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals after eliminating reigning champions Corinthians has provided a much-needed boost. Colorado won 2-0 at Beira-Rio and secured their spot despite a 2-1 defeat at Neo Quimica Arena.

Palmeiras Brasileiro form:

Palmeiras form (all competitions):

Internacional Brasileiro form:

Internacional form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Abel Ferreira will be without four players for Sunday's match: striker Paulinho (thigh), centre-back Bruno Fuchs (appendectomy), left-back Jefte (meniscus), and right-back Khellven (thigh) are all sidelined.

On the positive side, centre-backs Gustavo Gomez and Alexander Barboza have returned to training but remain doubtful. Three players, Marlon Freitas, Luis Pacheco, and Flaco Lopez, are one booking away from suspension.

Internacional will also be missing five players: right-back Kayky (ankle), midfielders Thiago Maia and Rodrigo Villagra (both thigh), and goalkeeper Sergio Rochet (back) are all unavailable.

Centre-back Vitor Gabriel remains suspended by the STJD and faces a hearing on Friday to determine his availability. Four players, Alexandro Bernabei, Gabriel Mercado, Bruno Gomes, and Matheus Bahia, are one booking away from suspension.

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Miguel; Giay, Murilo, Benedetti; Allan, Freitas, Pereira, Piquerez; Arias, Mauricio, Lopez

Internacional possible starting lineup:

Cunha; Gomes, Mercado, Maripan; Vitinho, Henrique, Paulinho, Bahia; Bernabei, Carbonero, Patrick

We say: Palmeiras 3-1 Internacional

Palmeiras are riding a wave of confidence in the Campeonato Brasileiro and arrive buoyed by their outright lead at the top. With home advantage and the league's best attack, Verdao look well placed to record a victory over Internacional.

Despite reaching the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals, Internacional's Brasileirão campaign remains inconsistent, and they have struggled against top-table opponents. Given Palmeiras' collective strength and home advantage, a 3-1 scoreline looks a fitting prediction based on the current state of both squads.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.