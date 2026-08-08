PSG 1-1 Man United: Red Devils suffer two injury blows during pre-season contest with European champions

Manchester United suffered two injury blows during their 1-1 draw with European champions Paris Saint-Germain in Sweden on Saturday afternoon.

Ibrahim Mbaye sent PSG into an early lead in the pre-season friendly before Bryan Mbeumo levelled the scores just past the 30-minute mark for the 20-time English champions.

However, aside from the PSG goal, there were two moments of real disappointment for the Red Devils, with Mason Mount and Tom Heaton both forced off the field.

Mount pulled up with a foot injury and was replaced by Tyler Fletcher in the 20th minute.

The Englishman has excelled for Man United during pre-season, starring in central midfield, and he was again selected in that area of the field against PSG.

Three members of #mufc’s medical staff spoke to Mason Mount before he went down the tunnel pic.twitter.com/sPAd98qKqh — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 8, 2026

PSG 1-1 Man United: Mount, Heaton suffer injuries in pre-season draw

However, Mount has struggled with a number of injury problems during his time with the Red Devils, and he could now be facing another spell on the sidelines.

Man United then host their number three goalkeeper Heaton in the second period.

The veteran pulled up with an apparent hamstring issue when he attempted to make a clearance, with Dermot Mee introduced.

Man United were again without the services of number one goalkeeper Senne Lammens against PSG; the Belgium international is now back after featuring at the 2026 World Cup, but he was not involved against Luis Enrique's side due to illness.

© Imago / Action Plus

Heaton's injury hands Man United potential goalkeeping issue

Meanwhile, Karl Darlow, who is a new signing at Old Trafford, is not yet available, having had a procedure at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Lammens is expected to be available for next week's Republic of Ireland training camp, with Man United taking on Leeds United on August 12.

Altay Bayindir, Andre Onana and Radek Vitek have all left the goalkeeping department at Old Trafford this summer, and it is still unclear when Darlow will be available.

Man United are yet to provide an update on the injury issues that were suffered during the clash with PSG, who were without the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue.