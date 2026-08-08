Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Areta's Gunners 'learn' triple-digit figure to sign Vinicius Junior alternative

Arsenal are reportedly exploring a move for Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz as they continue their search for a major attacking signing this summer.

The Gunners originally targeted Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior but saw that door firmly closed after the Brazilian signed an improved long-term contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Sport Witness, the North London outfit have now shifted their attention towards the talented 21-year-old as a concrete alternative to reinforce their frontline.

Mikel Arteta reportedly remains open to adding elite talent on the left flank to elevate his squad ahead of another rigorous Premier League title campaign, as the Gunners seek to retain the title they won in May.

Juventus 'demand astronomical fee' to consider Yildiz sale

© Imago / Marco Canoneiro

However, securing the services of the Turkish international will require an extraordinary financial effort from the English champions.

Juventus maintain an unyielding stance regarding their prized playmaker and have insisted that he is simply not on the market under ordinary circumstances.

The Old Lady reportedly would demand a proposal well in excess of €100m (£85.7m) before even considering sitting down at the negotiating table.

Having observed Arsenal's willingness to spend heavily during their pursuit of Vini Jr., the Italian outfit are said to be refusing to entertain any low-ball offers.

Will Arsenal submit huge bid for Yildiz?

© Imago

The ball now sits firmly in Arsenal's court as they evaluate whether to transform their serious interest into an official transfer bid.

Yildiz has established himself as an indispensable figure at the Allianz Stadium, where he proudly wears the iconic No. 10 shirt.

The wide playmaker netted 10 goals and assisted six for the Bianconeri last term, outdoing his tally from the 2024-25 campaign when he scored seven and set up four.

As such, prying the highly rated youngster away from Serie A would represent a massive statement of intent from the North London club.