Curtis Jones future: Why the Liverpool midfielder not included in squad against Monaco

Liverpool left Curtis Jones out of their pre-season friendly against Monaco, adding further fuel to speculation over the midfielder's long-term future at Anfield.

The 25-year-old was a surprise absentee for the penultimate friendly, which the Reds ultimately lost 3-2 at Anfield.

Jones was left out alongside backup goalkeeper Freddie Woodman and Stefan Bajcetic, with the latter still working his way back towards full fitness.

According to Fabrizio Romano, however, Jones was omitted purely as a precaution, with Iraola otherwise able to call upon six midfielders for the contest.

Curtis Jones future: Inter Milan lurking

© Iconsport / Sportimage/Alamy

Serie A champions Inter Milan have been heavily linked with a move for Jones, who has just 12 months remaining on his current contract at Anfield.

Inter have already submitted three offers for the midfielder, with their latest proposal reportedly worth around £30.3m, although that figure remains below Liverpool's £35m valuation.

Andoni Iraola is understood to be keen on keeping Jones, with the new Liverpool boss reportedly impressed by the midfielder's character, mentality and attitude.

There is nothing to suggest that his absence against Monaco was connected to an imminent transfer, but with his contract situation unresolved and Inter continuing to circle, Jones's future on Merseyside remains far from settled.

Should Liverpool keep Curtis Jones?

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Liverpool have reportedly made no significant attempt to tie Jones down to a new contract, while the midfielder himself is understood to be open to pushing for a move in search of greater opportunities.

Jones made 18 Premier League starts under Arne Slot last season, but may feel that his development has reached a crossroads where regular first-team football is essential.

Iraola has publicly made his desire to keep Jones clear, and it would be a frustrating outcome for all concerned if an avoidable contractual stalemate ultimately forces the club and player towards a parting of ways.

This is, after all, a local boy who has grown up wearing the Liverpool badge and represented his boyhood club with pride, passion and an unmistakable connection to the supporters.

At 25, Jones still has plenty of football ahead of him, and under a manager who appears to appreciate his qualities, there is every reason to believe he could take his game to another level at Anfield.

Liverpool should therefore think carefully before allowing a homegrown player with technical quality, versatility and a deep understanding of the club to walk away.