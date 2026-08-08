Liverpool transfer news: How Ronald Araujo was 'convinced' by Andoni Iraola as Virgil van Dijk finally finds partner

Andoni Iraola convinced Ronald Araujo to move to Liverpool by speaking to him about partnering Virgil van Dijk, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds are back in action on Sunday, when they face Monaco at Anfield in their latest pre-season friendly, though there are sizeable gaps in their squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Iraola is in desperate need of offensive reinforcements, but injury concerns regarding defenders Joe Gomez, Jeremy Jacquet, Giovanni Leoni and Jeremie Frimpong have arguably made strengthening the backline the club's top priority.

It was announced on Friday night that Liverpool had agreed a deal with Barcelona to take centre-back Araujo to Merseyside on loan.

Spanish outlet Sport claim that Iraola spoke to Araujo to explain how he could form a top-level partnership with Virgil van Dijk at Anfield, something that convinced the Uruguayan to move to England.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Ronald Araujo to Liverpool news: Ibrahima Konate replacement?

Liverpool lost Ibrahima Konate for free at the end of 2025-26, with the Frenchman opting to sign for Real Madrid, and the Reds were robbed of one of the Premier League's best channel defenders.

Araujo has struggled for form and fitness over the past few seasons, but he was one of La Liga's most dominant centre-backs when isolated out wide against opposition wingers a few years ago.

RONALD ARAUJO AT BARCELONA (2025-26 LA LIGA) Matches: 24 Starts: 11 Clean Sheets: 2 Goals: 3 Assists: 0 Duels Won Percentage: 63%

Van Dijk was not at his imperious best last season, though the 35-year-old cannot be blamed for experiencing more difficulties considering the defence and midfield around him collapsed.

If Araujo can overcome his injury issues, then his ability to defend wide areas could help reduce the amount of work that Van Dijk is required to do.

Should the captain return to his top level, then he may be in a strong position to help Iraola challenge for honours in his first season at Anfield.

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Liverpool's defensive depth assessed: Does Andoni Iraola have enough?

Liverpool look likely to have five options to play in the middle of defence in Van Dijk, Araujo, Gomez, Jacquet and Leoni.

Araujo also has considerable experience at right-back, and that could be vital given Conor Bradley could miss a significant portion of the season, while Frimpong has consistently picked up injuries during his time at Anfield.

The 27-year-old is less effective going forward than traditional full-backs, but his defensive nous could be important in the closing stages of key games in the Premier League and Champions League.