Arsenal 2-3 Borussia Dortmund: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Gunners denied late equaliser in Emirates Cup

Arsenal lost their grip on the Emirates Cup as Borussia Dortmund beat the Premier League champions 3-2 to deny the Gunners a 10th triumph in the tournament.

Bidding to retain the friendly trophy for the fifth year running, Arsenal's quest for pre-season silverware got off to the worst possible start when Samuele Inacio fired Dortmund in front inside just seven minutes.

Niko Kovac's men survived intense pressure from their hosts and stunned the Emirates yet again on the stroke of the 30-minute mark, when debutant Konstantinos Karetsas curled home a slick second.

A chaotic third quarter saw Arsenal cut the deficit in half, Dortmund regain their two-goal lead and the Gunners respond in kind, as Ethan Nwaneri and Viktor Gyokeres struck either side of a Joane Gadou effort.

Mikel Arteta sent on the juvenile cavalry as the clocked ticked down to zero - as well as senior stars Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus - but a well-drilled Dortmund clung on, thanks in no small part to a last-gasp Martinelli leveller being ruled out for offside.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Sportimage

After an error-strewn display against Real Betis, Arsenal had a point to prove in the eyes of some - although can teams really have a point to prove in pre-season?

Still missing a plethora of players who progressed deep into the World Cup, the Gunners were more disjointed than usual in defence, as Inacio and Karetsas sliced them open inside the opening 30.

Dortmund were not the dominant force, but they were the more ruthless, until Tzolis - consistently impressing in pre-season - teed up the returning Nwaneri for the most confidence-boosting finish.

However, defensive absentees proved fatal for the Premier League champions yet again, perhaps sparking some concern among those travelling to the Millennium Stadium for next weekend's Community Shield.

ARSENAL VS. BORUSSIA DORTMUND HIGHLIGHTS

7th min: Arsenal 0-1 Borussia Dortmund (Samuele Inacio)

The first goal at the Emirates Stadium since Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions... is scored by Borussia Dortmund!

Fabio Silva and Felix Nmecha combine smartly in the right half-space, and the latter spots the blindside run of Inacio with a crisp through ball into the right-hand side of the box.

Cristhian Mosquera is caught cold by the movement of the 18-year-old, who then makes no mistake with an emphatic first-time finish into the far corner.

29th min: Arsenal 0-1 Borussia Dortmund (Konstantinos Karetsas)

All of Arsenal's huffing and puffing over the past 20 minutes, so of course it is the visitors who double their lead!

This one is all about individual brilliance, as new signing Karetsas - linked with Arsenal last year - drives forward and curls a magnificent left-footed strike into the top corner from just inside the area.

Could Gabriel Magalhaes have closed him down more? Maybe, but that was an exceptional finish.

54th min: Arsenal 1-2 Borussia Dortmund (Ethan Nwaneri)

A lifeline for the holders!

Christos Tzolis shows why he got 29 assists for Club Brugge last season, picking out Nwaneri with the perfect cutback, and the Englishman cannot miss from eight yards out.

58th min: Arsenal 1-3 Borussia Dortmund (Joane Gadou)

Arsenal concede from a set-piece yet again in pre-season!

This one is best described as a mess, and Illan Meslier initially makes a strong stop to keep the visitors out, but Gadou manages to bundle the ball home during a scramble.

69th min: Arsenal 2-3 Borussia Dortmund (Viktor Gyokeres)

Arsenal are not done yet!

Dortmund substitute Kaua Prates brings down Tzolis inside the area, and Gyokeres confidently sends Alexander Meyer the wrong way from the spot to reduce the deficit back down to one.

Xth min: Player name (Team name) red card

MAN OF THE MATCH - KONSTANTINOS KARETSAS

Showing the Premier League champions exactly what they missed out on, teenage wonderkid Karetsas did more than just score the goal of the day in the Emirates Cup.

The Greek playmaker was a perpetually tricky customer in North London, drawing four fouls and completing two progressive carries in a display that coincidentally carries plenty of promise.

ARSENAL VS. BORUSSIA DORTMUND MATCH STATS

Possession: Arsenal 57%-43% Borussia Dortmund

Shots: Arsenal 14-8 Borussia Dortmund

Shots on target: Arsenal 7-4 Borussia Dortmund

Corners: Arsenal 8-3 Borussia Dortmund

Fouls: Arsenal 17-16 Borussia Dortmund

WHAT NEXT?

Arsenal's final pre-season friendly sees the Gunners host Cesc Fabregas's Como on Wednesday, four days before tackling Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Similarly, Dortmund close out their preparatory period against Roma on August 15 and then challenge for their own early-season silverware, facing perpetual rivals Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup on August 22.