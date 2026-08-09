Transfer news and rumours today: Coventry want ex-Man Utd youngster, Crystal Palace bid for £42.9m midfielder

Coventry City have made an 'attempt' to sign ex-Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers man Angel Gomes, according to a report.

The 25-year-old has now returned to parent club Marseille following an unsuccessful stint at Molineux, where he failed to register a goal or assist in 13 games for Wolves in all tournaments.

Gomes started seven Premier League matches for the Old Gold but could not halt their inevitable slide down to the Championship, and Wolves unsurprisingly passed up their £6m purchase option.

However, Gomes could still be offered an immediate route back to the top flight, as L'Equipe - via SportWitness - claims that Coventry have submitted an enquiry to sign the Marseille man.

Gomes is under contract at the Orange Velodrome for another two seasons, but the Ligue 1 outfit will supposedly not stand in his way of an exit if a suitable offer is submitted.

Gomes has scored four goals in 20 games for Marseille, who signed him on a free transfer last summer following his exit from Lille.

Newcastle United price demands 'hindering' Joe Willock exit

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Sticking with the theme of English midfielders who once represented Big Six clubs, Newcastle United are not adopting the Marseille-Gomes stance with Joe Willock.

The Arsenal academy graduate's future is a hot-button topic at present, given he has now entered the final 12 months of his contract with Matthias Jaissle's side.

Even though the Magpies have already lost Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali this summer, they may be forced to entertain bids for Willock too, lest they risk losing him for nothing in 2027.

However, Turkish outlet Sabah - via SportWitness - reports that Newcastle are after £19.7m to sell the midfielder, while potential suitors Besiktas are only going as high as £11.2m.

The Super Lig giants have supposedly set their limit at £12.9m, and it remains to be seen if Newcastle - who are currently 'hindering' Willock's exit - will relent on their demands.

Willock has come up with 19 goals and 11 assists in 182 games for Newcastle, who are exploring a deal for Marseille's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to reinforce their midfield.

Niclas Fullkrug priced out of West Ham exit?

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Speaking of players being priced out of moves, West Ham United are apparently subjecting Niclas Fullkrug to that exact fate.

The 33-year-old German striker has returned to the English capital following a poor loan spell with AC Milan, whom he scored just one goal for in 20 appearances.

Following the Hammers' relegation from the Premier League, Fullkrug is not expected to reignite his career with West Ham and was not involved in Saturday's win over Portsmouth in the first round of the EFL Cup.

The former Borussia Dortmund man had apparently agreed terms with Italian outfit Venezia, but according to German outlet SportBild, the Irons' demands are currently proving excessive.

Fullkrug's proposed move to Venezia is now understood to have collapsed entirely, and the forward is simply undertaking individual training while he searches for a new destination.

Fullkrug has scored just three goals in 29 appearances for West Ham United since arriving from Borussia Dortmund for £27m in 2024.

Crystal Palace 'make bid' for £42.9m midfielder

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Elsewhere in the capital, Crystal Palace have supposedly stolen a march on Nottingham Forest in the race to sign Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara.

The 22-year-old has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool over the past couple of months, although neither Big Six club has firmed up their interest.

Man Utd have already added Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos to their midfield ranks, while Liverpool are prioritising their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain attacker Bradley Barcola.

Other Premier League clubs could therefore swoop in, and FootMercato claims that Crystal Palace have made a 'concrete offer' for Camara, whom Nottingham Forest are also in the running for.

It is unclear how much Palace have proposed, but Monaco have reportedly slapped a €50m (£42.9m) price tag on the head of the Senegal international, so a 'long and arduous' negotiation process will follow.

Camara is contracted to Monaco until 2029, but Les Monegasques are still under pressure to make another major sale after offloading Maghnes Akliouche to Paris Saint-Germain.