Transfer news and rumours today: Crystal Palace 'swap' deal, Fulham's latest target, Leeds United midfielder twist

Crystal Palace are in talks with Everton over a swap deal that would see Brennan Johnson leave Selhurst Park in exchange for Dwight McNeil, the newest report has claimed.

Summer 2026 appears to be one of change for Palace, who not only have a new manager in the dugout, but have also seen key players leave the club.

Boss Pierre Sage will see the transfer window as an opportunity to stamp his authority over the squad, and in order to do that, he may allow further exits.

Winger Johnson joined the Eagles from Tottenham Hotspur in January for £35m, but he has not impressed so far having failed to score in any of his 26 games for the Londoners.

GiveMeSport claim that Palace are looking to offload the forward in exchange for Everton attacker McNeil, with the Eagles now out of patience.

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Fulham transfer news: Premier League battle for Moustapha Mbow?

Fulham are seriously interest in Paris FC defender Moustapha Mbow, but they face competition from Crystal Palace, the latest story has claimed.

The Cottagers were in pre-season action on Friday, when they managed to beat Palace 2-1, and that result was their second win in four friendlies this summer.

Manager Alvaro Arbeola will be keen to impress given his predecessor Marco Silva was held in high regard by those at Craven Cottage.

The Spaniard has been significantly backed in the transfer window, though two of his three signings have been attackers.

A report from Foot Mercato claim that Fulham are seriously considering turning their attention to Paris FC centre-back Moustapha Mbow, but the likes of Crystal Palace are said to be interested too.

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Leeds United can still sign Southampton midfielder Shea Charles if they offer £30m, the latest report has claimed.

Daniel Farke's side have enjoyed their summer so far, winning three of their four pre-season fixtures, including against Liverpool and RB Leipzig.

The Whites have also made quality additions in the transfer window, bringing in defender Tarik Muharemovic, wniger Harry Wilson and goalkeeper James Trafford.

Leeds have now been linked to Southampton midfielder Shea Charles, though the Saints are hoping to push for promotion from the Championship, and it is understandable that they would want to keep him.

Football Insider report that Southampton are increasingly resigned to losing the midfielder due to the fact he has one year left on his contract, and £30m would be enough to force a sale.