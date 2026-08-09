Wolves transfer news: Molineux side 'desperate' to beat Championship rivals to £10m-rated midfielder

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly preparing to push hard for the signing of Rennes midfielder Jordan James.

Although Wolves cruised to a 3-0 win over Port Vale in the EFL Cup first round on Friday night, Cesar Peixoto has publicly acknowledged that there will be changes to his squad.

Furthermore, Wolves are under pressure to acquire more homegrown players in order to ease their efforts to comply with the EFL squad selection rules.

As a result, a number of foreign squad members are expected to leave Molineux, the assumption being that British players will arrive in their place.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Wolves will be actively pursuing a deal for James over the coming days.

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Championship rivals hold James interest

The report alleges that Wolves are "desperate" to add the Wales international to their squad.

While James made 15 starts and nine substitute outings for Rennes after a £4m transfer in 2024, he spent last season on loan at Leicester City.

Despite the Foxes' relegation, James contributed 11 goals in 34 outings for the East Midlands outfit, emphasising his quality in the Championship.

James, who came through the Birmingham City academy to make 104 appearances for Blues, is now said to be considering a return to English football.

Rennes reportedly want to recoup in the region of £10m for the 22-year-old, who also has interest from West Ham United, Middlesbrough and Burnley.

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Who is favourite to sign Jordan James?

Wolves will hope that their Midlands base will prove pivotal in the race to sign James, who was born in Hereford.

Peixoto would also likely make him a key player, presumably partnering James with Andre in the engine room should he make a transfer to Molineux.

At the same time, there will be the obvious appeal of moving to London to represent West Ham United, or to Middlesbrough who have made a number of eye-catching signings.