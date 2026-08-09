Chelsea transfer news: Romelu Lukaku Fenerbahce move to hand BlueCo cash boost

Chelsea will be hoping to receive a major cash windfall through Romelu Lukaku over the coming days.

While the Blues are currently preparing to face Johor Darul Ta-zim on Sunday, BlueCo are working hard behind the scenes with regards to incomings and outgoings.

Given the need to comply with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations, the priority is on the latter.

However, when BlueCo have negotiated a wide array of sales since their takeover in 2022, they have inserted clauses in agreements to benefit them at a later date.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea will be monitoring developments with Lukaku and Napoli over the coming days.

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What is Lukaku sell-on clause?

The report claims that Fenerbahce have emerged as the favourites to wrap up a deal for the Belgium international.

Lukaku is not in Napoli's plans going forward, partly due to a desire to get the 33-year-old's wages off their outgoings.

Nevertheless, it is claimed that the Serie A giants must generate at least €10m (£8.57m) to €12m (£10.28m) to avoid making a loss on their accounts.

Chelsea are said to be in line to recoup 40% of any fee due to the terms that they finalised with Napoli in 2024.

Therefore, the Premier League club should receive at least £3.4m should Napoli stick to their current stance over a fee for Lukaku.

When Lukaku made the switch to Naples, it was in a €30m (£25.7m) deal, and add-ons were required to ensure that Chelsea do not make a financial loss on the player.

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Will Lukaku windfall impact Chelsea transfer plans?

Despite being on the brink of benefitting from Lukaku's pending move to Fenerbahce, BlueCo are unlikely to change Chelsea's transfer plans in any way.

Aside from the arrival of left-back Pep Chavarria and potentially a new central midfielder, Xabi Alonso's incomings feel complete.

That said, receiving money for Lukaku should, in theory, make things easier for Chelsea when negotiating other sales and agreeing on deals that will ensure that they do not breach any financial rules.