Man United backed for quadruple charge as Michael Carrick sent Premier League title message after PSG draw

Manchester United are genuine contenders for the Premier League title and will have the belief that they can challenge for all four trophies this season, Lee Sharpe has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Michael Carrick's side extended their unbeaten pre-season run to three games on Saturday, holding reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain to a praiseworthy 1-1 draw in Sweden.

Man United had previously edged out Atletico Madrid 2-1 and pummelled Rosenborg 5-0 in their summer friendlies, quickly recovering from a disappointing 1-0 loss to Wrexham in their opening exhibition contest.

Leeds United (August 12) and AC Milan (August 15) will provide the Red Devils with their final two pre-season tests before Man Utd travel to Hull City for their Premier League opener on August 22, and Carrick's side will be competing on all four fronts this season; the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup.

After Carrick guided the club to a third-placed Premier League finish last season, Sharpe - a three-time top-flight winner - believes that the Red Devils will have aspirations of an unprecedented quadruple in 2026-27.

Man United genuine Premier League title contenders, Lee Sharpe says

© Imago / Bildbyran

“I think they’ll be going for absolutely everything," Sharpe told Sports Mole. "I don’t think Manchester United start a game not expecting to win it or trying to win.

"So, I think the manager will try to set up every game to try and go and win it, he’s already stated that they need to get off to fast starts and make other teams scared of them rather than the other way round.

“He’s bought high-impact players in. Strong, robust high-tempo players that are going to move the ball quicker. So, I don’t think they’ll go into a game thinking they can’t win, and I think they can definitely challenge for the title.

“It obviously depends on injuries, and the teams they pull in the Champions League, hopefully a relatively easy group with not too much travel. And then they’ll need to rely on a decent cup run and who knows. I’m not sure they’ll win the league, but they will definitely challenge and have a say in who does."

No team in English football history has ever won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup in one season, although the 2021-22 Liverpool team came agonisingly close, winning the latter two trophies but finishing second in the PL and UCL.

What transfers do Man United need to make to win the quadruple?

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Carrick has already strengthened his squad with the signings of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans this summer, and the latter's cameo in the stalemate with PSG sent tongues wagging.

However, neither Santos nor Tielemans share the same profile as the recently-departed Casemiro, whom Man United are yet to truly replace with a recognised number six who specialises in breaking up attacks.

Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni would be the dream target for that role, but Barcelona hijacking the Rodri deal has put paid to that idea for Man United; nevertheless, teammate Eduardo Camavinga may still be a viable option.

Alternatively, the Red Devils could intensify their pursuit of Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly, who faces added competition for starts at the Emirates from Bruno Guimaraes and would offer a solution at both both left-back and central midfield.

If Carrick can also acquire a new left-winger and centre-forward to cope with the demands of a four-competition season - while also retaining and revitalising Marcus Rashford - Man United's trophy hopes will shoot up.

Lee Sharpe was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of NetBet Football.