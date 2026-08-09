Preview: Bodo/Glimt vs Union SG - prediction, team news, lineups

After a thrilling first leg in Belgium, Bodo/Glimt and Union SG will reconvene on Tuesday evening, when they conclude their Champions League qualifying tie.

Both battling for a place in the playoffs, the sides are all square as things stand, so their third round clash is set to be decided at the notorious Aspmyra Stadion.

Match preview

Two of last season's league phase clubs played out an eventful six-goal game in their opening Champions League qualifier, as Bodo/Glimt fought back to secure a 3-3 draw in Brussels.

Norway star Patrick Berg opened the scoring, before Raul Florucz bagged a brace for the hosts, either side of Ole Blomberg's penalty. Union then looked to have seized a precious first-leg lead through Promise David, only for Odin Bjortuft to haul Bodo level with a stoppage-time header.

Following the same vein as last term's European heroics - they memorably went all the way to the last 16 by beating Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan - Kjetil Knutsen's side kept themselves on course for another deep run.

Now heading back to their base, located north of the Arctic Circle, they are just one win away from a Champions League playoff, the final stage before the prestigious league phase.

Deposed as domestic champions last year, after finishing one point behind Viking in Norway's top flight, Glimt are currently in the thick of another title race, having won six straight league games since the summer break.

Including Saturday's 2-1 victory over Valerenga, Bodo have scored 15 goals and conceded just one during that period, suggesting they will take some stopping in the Eliteserien.

© Imago / Belga

Likewise, Union St Gilloise will surely contend for their domestic title, after narrowly missing out to Club Brugge last term.

Twelve months earlier, the capital club had finally ended a 90-year wait to be crowned league champions, but they ultimately had to settle for claiming the Belgian Cup in 2025-26.

As a result of finishing second, Union were placed into the Champions League qualifiers, having been handed automatic entry last season, when they only missed out on a knockout spot via goal difference.

Following a busy summer in the transfer market, David Hubert's squad have started positively, beating Brugge on penalties to lift the Super Cup, then thumping Westerlo 5-1 on the Pro League's opening matchday,

So, despite fumbling a lead in last week's first leg, confidence should be high before they travel to Norway; victory there would set up a high-stakes playoff against either Olympiacos or NEC Nijmegen.

Bodo/Glimt Champions League form:

D

Bodo/Glimt form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

D

W

Union SG Champions League form:

D

Union SG form (all competitions):

W

D

W

Team News

© Imago / NTB

After the departure of last term's top scorer Kasper Hogh to Scottish champions Celtic, Andreas Helmersen has often led Bodo's attack, notching six league goals so far.

However, Ola Brynhildsen started in Belgium and is also a contender to join ex-AC Milan man Jens Petter Hauge in the home side's front three.

Club captain Berg is a midfield mainstay, but his colleague Hakon Evjen is currently sidelined by a knee injury that could keep him out of action until September.

Meanwhile, Union have notably lost goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen to Ipswich Town and veteran defender Christian Burgess to Gent.

New boy Relebohile Mofokeng has hit the ground running after featuring for South Africa at the World Cup, clinching the Belgian Super Cup with the winning spot kick and scoring again as a substitute last week, but he has struggled to gain a starting spot.

Often paired up front, Florucz has three goals in as many competitive fixtures this season, while Canada striker David has struck twice.

Elsewhere, key midfielder Adem Zorgane - who registered four goals and nine assists last season - has missed back-to-back games with a knock and right winger Anan Khalaili is set to depart.

Bodo/Glimt possible starting lineup:

Haikin; Sjovold, Bjortuft, Gundersen, Bjorkan; Auklend, Berg, Fet; Blomberg, Brynhildsen, Hauge

Union SG possible starting lineup:

Chambaere; Mac Allister, Sylla, Sykes; Patris, Schoofs, Van De Perre, Niang; Olaru; Florucz, David

We say: Bodo/Glimt 2-1 Union SG (Bodo/Glimt win 5-4 on aggregate)

Although Union SG have been European regulars of late - while consistently threatening top spot in Belgium - Bodo/Glimt are so hard to beat at home.

Little has changed at Aspmyra Stadion, which has been a graveyard for the hopes of many visitors, so Knutsen's side should squeeze through to the playoffs.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.