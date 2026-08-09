Coventry City transfer news: Major Gustavo Hamer update as Sky Blues 'agree deal' for former star

Coventry City have reportedly agreed a fee with Sheffield United for Gustavo Hamer.

For a number of weeks, the 2025-26 Championship winners have been linked with a reunion with one of their former stars.

Between 2020 and 2023, the Dutchman contributed 19 goals and 24 assists from 132 appearances across all competitions.

While Sheffield United have been keen to retain the services of the 29-year-old, there are less than 11 months remaining on his contract at Bramall Lane.

Furthermore, Blades boss Chris Wilder acknowledged earlier this week that a sale was more likely than not in order to avoid losing Hamer on a free transfer.

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Coventry agree £6m Hamer fee

According to Sky Sports News, Coventry have made the breakthrough in negotiations with their Sheffield United counterparts.

Frank Lampard is seemingly in line to add the playmaker to his squad for a £6m fee plus add-ons.

Hamer will now undergo a medical with Coventry, the expectation being that he will be confirmed as a new signing on Sunday or Monday.

© Imago / News Images

Hamer transfer ideal solution for all parties

From the perspective of Sheffield United, they have not been productive during the summer transfer window.

Despite the big-money sale of Andre Brooks to Norwich City, Wilder has only made two notable signings - Matt Doherty and Romelle Donovan - on a free transfer and loan respectively.

If Hamer completes a transfer to Premier League newcomers Coventry, Sheffield United would have recouped over £15m in transfer fees this summer.

Meanwhile, Coventry will take their spending over the £90m mark, with Hamer expected to be viewed as a key addition in a central-playmaking role.

Lampard may soon focus on outgoings to balance the squad ahead of potentially targeting the loan market.