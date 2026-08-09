Liverpool transfer news: Ibrahim Mbaye's preferred club 'revealed' amid Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur talk

Paris Saint-Germain starlet Ibrahim Mbaye would reportedly prefer to sign for Liverpool this summer.

Despite the 18-year-old having made a strong impression for Senegal at the recent World Cup, his future at PSG is unclear.

With Bradley Barcola being linked with a move to the Premier League, Luis Enrique is looking for Ajax's Mika Godts to follow Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche in moving to Parc des Princes.

As a result, that would leave Mbaye struggling to earn regular game time for the two-time Champions League winners.

According to Football Insider, that has led to the teenager identifying his ideal next club.

© Imago / David Rawcliffe, Propaganda Photo

Liverpool handed Mbaye boost

The report alleges that Mbaye has 'had his head turned' by the possibility of making the switch to Anfield.

Liverpool are now said to be preparing an official approach for the prospect, who has already racked up 42 outings for PSG.

Mbaye has been playing a full part in PSG's pre-season, featuring for 90 minutes in the recent 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

He provided an assist in that fixture to follow his 60-minute outing versus Mallorca in the previous game.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are among the other clubs who allegedly hold an interest in adding Mbaye to their respective squads.

Previous reports have indicated that PSG will demand at least £42m for the playmaker.

© Iconsport / Powerpics/Alamy

Would Mbaye become first choice at Liverpool?

Andoni Iraola's current wide options are Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo, Victor Munoz, Rio Ngumoha and Federico Chiesa.

When Wirtz could play centrally, Chiesa may leave and Gakpo is being linked with a move elsewhere, Iraola could soon find himself short in that department.

Liverpool chiefs will feel that they have two of the most exciting young wingers in world football if Mbaye joins Ngumoha on Merseyside.

Nevertheless, Mbaye would be viewed as a rotational option in 2026-27 should he move to England.