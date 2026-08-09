Chelsea transfer news: League One club 'in talks' to loan 20-year-old starlet for specific reason

Chelsea are reportedly interested in loaning Ishe Samuels-Smith to Notts County.

While a weakened Blues side that features academy players will play Johor Darul Ta-zim in a friendly on Sunday, Samuels-Smith has not been included on the pre-season tour.

Despite Chelsea paying in the region of £4m to sign the left-back in 2023, he has struggled to make an impact in senior football.

A permanent transfer to Strasbourg last summer was reversed, before he made just eight appearances on loan at Swansea City.

Therefore, it is deemed imperative that the 20-year-old is provided with regular senior football in 2026-27.

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Why do Chelsea want to loan Samuels-Smith to Notts County?

According to football.london journalist Bobby Vincent, the former Everton teenager is in talks to move to Notts County on loan.

The report alleges that Chelsea chiefs view the League One club as an ideal destination due to their style of football under Martin Paterson.

In his first campaign in charge of Notts County, Paterson delivered promotion from League Two through the playoffs.

A 1-1 draw at Burnley in the EFL Cup first round before losing on penalties emphasised the progression that Notts County are making under Paterson's guidance.

Samuels-Smith is now expected to complete a switch to Meadow Lane, where he will compete for a spot at left-sided centre-back or left wing-back.

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The start of Chelsea facilitating important EFL loans

Earlier this week, Sports Mole highlighted how Chelsea should use their six foreign loan spots for 2026-27.

However, at the same time, the Premier League club will be allowing a number of their highly-rated homegrown prospects to join EFL clubs.

Reggie Walsh has already been linked with a League One club, while Shim Mheuka will likely follow in due course.

Xabi Alonso and the club's recruitment team will make further decisions once they return to London next week.