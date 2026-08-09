Arsenal have not signed a top-class player in Bruno Guimaraes, who must prove that he belongs in that conversation at the Emirates Stadium, a former Newcastle United midfielder has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The Gunners confirmed the arrival of the £75m Brazilian on Saturday afternoon, tying the 28-year-old down to a four-year deal with the option of a further 12 months after protracted negotiations with Newcastle.

Guimaraes blossomed into one of the Premier League's most celebrated box-to-box midfielders during his four-and-a-half years at St James' Park and registered the most goal involvements of any Newcastle player in the 2025-26 top flight with 14, nine of his own and five assists.

The Brazil international also set up four goals for the Selecao during the World Cup, the joint second-most at the competition, level with Brahim Diaz, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Martin Odegaard and only behind Michael Olise's record-breaking seven.

However, ex-Newcastle man Didi Hamann believes that those numbers do not tell the full story, and Guimaraes is yet to demonstrate genuine world-class quality.

Why Arsenal new boy Bruno Guimaraes is not "top class"

© Iconsport / SUSA

"Bruno's been a big player for Newcastle, and he's been the captain as well, led the way, led from the front. But we've seen him in the World Cup. I think part of some of the biggest issues for the Brazil team were in the middle of the park," Hamann told Sports Mole on behalf of MrQ, one of the UK's best casino sites.

"I think he's got to prove that he really is top class. It's a huge fee, not as big as some of the others who left in the summer, like Tonali and Elliot Anderson.

"What does he bring to Arsenal? Well, he can nick a goal. A very reliable player, always accountable. And I think they would want some goals because what they lacked last season was goals from open play. Arsenal relied on set pieces most of the time.

"They've got some very good players in there with Declan Rice and a couple of others, but he'll find his place. But I think what they want from him is getting a bit more adventurous from midfield.

"I think he can bring that for them, but to call him top class, I think, is a bit premature. He's a very good player. To show he's top class, I think he's got to prove it now at Arsenal."

The stats that show Bruno Guimaraes is top class

© Iconsport / PA Images

Hamann has a point. Guimaraes may not be in the same category as Rodri, Pedri, Vitinha, Declan Rice or Jude Bellingham, hence his absence from the list of the 10 best midfielders in the world.

However, the statistics paint the picture of a player who deserves to be in the top-class conversation; no central midfielder claimed more than his nine Premier League goals last season, and he was in the top five among his positional peers for assists.

Guimaraes also ranked 15th in the league for progressive passes with 210, while sitting in the top 5% for both shot conversion (21.4%) and shooting accuracy (54.8%) - unmatched numbers compared to fellow Arsenal midfielders.

Also renowned for his near-unrivalled ability to win free kicks, Guimaraes was fouled on 74 occasions in the Premier League last season, the second-most in the league behind Elliot Anderson's 80.

The definition of 'top class' is a very loose one, but the underlying numbers show why Arsenal felt it was fair to make Guimaraes their second-most expensive signing of all time.

Didi Hamann was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of MrQ.