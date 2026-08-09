Liverpool 2-3 Monaco: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Alexander Isak shines but Reds sink to familiar failings

Andoni Iraola marked his first game at Anfield with a loss, as Liverpool were beaten 3-2 by Monaco on Sunday in a pre-season friendly.

The Reds started quickly, especially Alexander Isak, whose composed sweep into the corner on the 15th-minute mark gave the hosts the lead.

Florian Wirtz then doubled the Merseysiders' advantage before 30 minutes had been played following a goalmouth scramble, though the visitors halved the deficit through Aleksandr Golovin after Virgil van Dijk gave away a penalty before the interval.

Monaco then equalised just over 10 minutes into the second half after Mika Biereth benefitted from a rebound off of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Ligue 1 club found a late winner through Paris Brunner, who netted from a corner that was defended poorly by Liverpool.

Monaco gain nothing from the victory given the match was a friendly, but the home fans at Anfield will naturally be concerned about the defensive frailty of the Reds.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Iconsport / PA Images

The result itself was ultimately meaningless, but any new manager starting their career at Anfield would have wanted to begin with a win.

Liverpool were fluid in attack for much of the first hour, and the chemistry that Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz shared looked promising.

There are still major concerns about the Reds from a defensive perspective, with the likes of Ryan Gravenberch clearly not up to speed with his role under Iraola, and he has two weeks to improve before the start of the Premier League season.

Monaco looked disorganised without the ball, but they were faced with immense quality in Liverpool's attack, so their struggles in the first half should not necessarily have been surprising.

LIVERPOOL VS. MONACO HIGHLIGHTS

Alexander Isak goal vs. Monaco (16th min, Liverpool 1-0 Monaco)

Alex on target ? pic.twitter.com/PT6AYrLxyz — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 9, 2026

Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai combine smoothly in front of the box before playing through to Alexander Isak, who takes one touch and then sweeps the ball low into the bottom-left corner.

An excellent finish!

Florian Wirtz goal vs. Monaco (29th min, Liverpool 2-0 Monaco)

Our second goal of the game, scored by Wirtz… we think ? pic.twitter.com/FUzA363Oxw — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 9, 2026

Lewis Koumas plays a cross towards the middle of Monaco's goal, and several players from both teams battle for control of possession, before Florian Wirtz strikes into the left of the net from close range.

A goalmouth scramble!

43rd min: Liverpool 2-1 Monaco (Aleksandr Golovin)

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Virgil van Dijk leaves out a lazy leg and concedes a penalty, and Monaco attacker Aleksandr Golovin places his strike into the right past Alisson Becker.

The deficit is halved!

56th min: Liverpool 2-2 Monaco (Mika Biereth)

© Iconsport / Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage, Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News

Ryan Gravenberch loses the ball in midfield and allows Mika Biereth to strike at goal from inside the box, but while Giorgi Mamardashvili makes a save, the shot lands back at the feet of Mika Biereth.

The striker finishes into the middle of the net!

88th min: Liverpool 2-3 Monaco (Paris Brunner)

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Monaco swing in a corner from the right towards the near post, and Paris Brunner rises to beat Federico Chiesa to score with a deft header.

Monaco have won it!

MAN OF THE MATCH - ALEXANDER ISAK

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Alexander Isak demonstrated why Liverpool spent £125m on the former Newcastle United man, with the forward finishing excellently in the first half, taking just two touches before scoring to give his team the lead.

The Swede also showed that he had a strong understanding with Florian Wirtz, while he helped link play with the rest of the team too.

After a slow start to his life at Anfield, it would be foolish to write off the striker, and it would not be surprising if he found his feet now that Iraola is leading the club.

LIVERPOOL VS. MONACO MATCH STATS

Possession: Liverpool 52%-48% Monaco

Shots: Liverpool 15-14 Monaco

Shots on target: Liverpool 6-8 Monaco

Corners: Liverpool 0-4 Monaco

Fouls: Liverpool 9-8 Monaco

WHAT NEXT?

Liverpool will remain at Anfield for the rest of pre-season, with the club set to face Como twice next Sunday.

Monaco only have one more friendly before they return to competitive action, and their final pre-season test will come against Coventry City on Friday.