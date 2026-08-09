Johor Darul Ta'zim 3-3 Chelsea: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Xabi Alonso's Blues end tour with six-goal thriller

Chelsea closed out their pre-season tour of Asia and Australasia on Sunday, with an entertaining 3-3 draw against Malaysian Super League champions Johor Darul Ta'zim at Stadium Sultan Ibrahim Larkin.

Xabi Alonso would have been disappointed to see the Blues concede early, when Marcos Guilherme was able to break clear of Tosin Adarabioyo and set up Arif Aiman for a tap in with less than 15 minutes on the clock.

Liam Delap found an equaliser from the penalty spot just shortly before half time after winning the spotkick himself, dispatching with power into the top-left corner.

The English striker repeated the feat around the hour mark, putting Chelsea in front with a composed finish into the bottom-left, but he went on to deflect Oscar Arribas's free kick in for DJT's equaliser.

Xisco's Southern Tigers thought they had done enough to win when Bergson finished across the goal from the edge of the box, though Delap was involved yet again late in the game as his wayward header bounced off Cristobal Marquez to rescue a draw for Chelsea.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Iconsport / Zuma

Chelsea have been lacklustre for a number of seasons now, and while it feels as though Alonso will bring a new era to Stamford Bridge, Sunday's performance showed little sign of that potential revival.

The Blues found themselves behind early and were regularly cut open by their opponents, who came into the game as significant underdogs.

Results matter little in pre-season, but Alonso will be frustrated by the fact that his players were unable to get the better of DJT, and will be hoping that the return of his brightest stars can bring a new spark to the squad before the Premier League kicks off later this month.

As for Xisco's side, they will be buoyed by their showing this weekend, which sets them in good stead before they begin their Malaysian Super League title defence in a couple of weeks.

The Southern Tigers were impressive going forward, and proved competitive despite the immense gap in valuation between the squads.

JOHOR DARUL TA'ZIM VS. CHELSEA HIGHLIGHTS

14th min: Johor Darul Ta'zim 1-0 Chelsea (Arif Aiman)

Marcos Guilherme is played through behind Tosin, and after bursting down the left flank at pace, squares the ball across the six yard box to Aiman, who taps home from close range into the bottom right.

JDT take the lead!

Liam Delap goal vs. Johor Darul Ta'zim (42nd min, Johor Darul Ta'zim 1-1 Chelsea)

After being brought down in the JDT penalty area, Chelsea's Delap steps up to take the spot kick himself, equalising with a powerful strike into the top left corner.

Liam Delap goal vs. Johor Darul Ta'zim (62nd min, Johor Darul Ta'zim 1-2 Chelsea)

For the second time, Delap takes the responsibility from 12 yards, stroking the ball cleanly into the bottom left corner to put the Blues in front!

65th min: Johor Darul Ta'zim 2-2 Chelsea (Oscar Arribas)

Oscar Arribas has a free kick 20 yards out on the left, and while his shot is less than stellar, it deflects off Delap and into the right-hand side of the net.

86th min: Johor Darul Ta'zim 3-2 Chelsea (Bergson)

JDT work the ball to the edge of the box, from where Bergson fires an excellent strike from right to left across the goal, and into the bottom corner.

89th min: Johor Darul Ta'zim 3-3 Chelsea (Cristobal Marquez own goal)

Chelsea build up with some vertical passing on the left flank, where Mudryk finds the space to cut inside and play a great cross in to Delap.

The striker fails to connect properly with his header, but luckily it bounces off Marquez and into the left-hand side of the goal.

MAN OF THE MATCH - LIAM DELAP

© Imago / VCG

Chelsea were not at their best on Sunday, but Delap converted both of his penalties and won the first himself.

The number nine also had the most touches in the JDT box (eight) and took the most shots (six) on the night.

JOHOR DARUL TA'ZIM VS. CHELSEA MATCH STATS

Possession: Johor Darul Ta'zim 40%-60% Chelsea

Shots: Johor Darul Ta'zim 12-17 Chelsea

Shots on target: Johor Darul Ta'zim 6-5 Chelsea

Corners: Johor Darul Ta'zim 0-4 Chelsea

Fouls: Johor Darul Ta'zim 19-15 Chelsea

WHAT NEXT?

JDT kick off their Malaysian Super League campaign against Kuching City FC on August 21, while Chelsea will face Real Sociedad in their final friendly on August 15, before their Premier League opener against Fulham nine days later.