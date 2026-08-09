Liverpool transfer news: Tottenham learn 'asking price' to sign Cody Gakpo

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been informed how much they would need to pay to prise Cody Gakpo away from Liverpool this summer.

Spurs have been heavily linked with a move for the Netherlands international, who represented his country at the 2026 World Cup.

Gakpo joined Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 and has since made 180 appearances for the Reds, scoring 50 goals across all competitions.

Although the 27-year-old endured a below-par 2025-26 campaign by his standards, managing just nine goals, Liverpool have no intention of selling him as Andoni Iraola looks to preserve the attacking strength at his disposal.

Cody Gakpo: Liverpool set asking price

© Imago

According to Football Insider, Tottenham have been informed that an offer in the region of £70m could be enough to convince Liverpool to part ways with Gakpo.

The Dutchman has emerged as one of Roberto De Zerbi's leading targets during the closing stages of the transfer window, although Spurs will have to do considerably more than simply meet a valuation if they are to prise him away from Anfield.

Iraola views Gakpo as an important component of his plans for the season ahead, and Liverpool would reportedly want to sign another winger before even contemplating his departure.

Tottenham have been among the biggest spenders in Europe this summer, having splashed close to £240m on new recruits, but whether they are prepared to test Liverpool's resolve with a sizeable offer remains to be seen.

Liverpool should keep Cody Gakpo

© Imago

Liverpool have already added Victor Munoz from Osasuna, but Iraola has made it abundantly clear that further attacking reinforcements are required before the window closes.

The Reds remain desperate to sign Bradley Barcola, although their pursuit has become more complicated with Arsenal reportedly entering the race for the Paris Saint-Germain winger.

Against that backdrop, selling Gakpo would make little sense.

The Netherlands international has already proved himself a reliable source of goals for Liverpool, and sanctioning his departure without first securing a suitable replacement would leave Iraola with an avoidable hole in his frontline.

Gakpo's versatility only strengthens the argument for keeping him, as although he prefers operating from the left flank, he is also capable of leading the line when required.

With Hugo Ekitike set to miss the start of the new campaign, having another forward capable of filling that role could prove invaluable, making Gakpo far more than just another winger in Iraola's squad.