Man United transfer news: Red Devils drop huge hint over Marcus Rashford future

Manchester United have reportedly bestowed Marcus Rashford with the number 14 shirt, in the clearest hint yet that he will spend the 2026-27 season at Old Trafford.

The England international had seemingly played his final game for the club in late 2024, when he announced his desire to take on a new challenge away from the Theatre of Dreams.

Loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona followed for Rashford, who shone for the Blaugrana last season with 14 goals and as many assists from 49 matches across all competitions, winning the La Liga title in the process.

However, Barcelona passed up their £26m purchase option for Rashford in favour of signing Karim Adeyemi and Anthony Gordon, thus leaving the England international's future in limbo.

Rashford is in the final two years of his Red Devils contract, but the departure of Ruben Amorim and appointment of Michael Carrick led to suggestions that he would be given a second chance at Man United.

Man United give Marcus Rashford 14 shirt for 2026-27 season

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Now, Fabrizio Romano reports that the Red Devils have decided to re-integrate Rashford into the squad, and he will sport the '14' for the upcoming campaign.

Rashford donned the same jersey during his standout Barcelona season and now follows in the footsteps of Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and Bryan Robson in wearing the 14 for Man United.

Rashford could make his first Man United appearance in nearly two years when the Red Devils face Leeds United in Wednesday's friendly, although the door is not fully closed on a summer exit.

Romano reports that if Man United receive an offer from a 'top European club', the 28-year-old could still depart, but the expectation is that he will try to prove his worth to Carrick this season.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce had reportedly expressed an interest in signing Rashford, but a move to the Super Lig was never considered realistic for the England international.

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Understand Rashford will wear number 14 shirt and now travelling with the team 1️⃣4️⃣



Unless top European club bid arrives, he can stay. pic.twitter.com/r5tQAu5PiD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2026

Barcelona's decision to forgo their £26m Rashford purchase option appeared nonsensical from a sporting perspective, given the attacker's 28 goal involvements during the 2025-26 campaign, but La Blaugrana sought younger investments on lower wages for the left flank.

Nevertheless, Rashford's rejuvenation in Catalonia showed just what the England international is capable of when profiled correctly, by a manager who has complete faith in his attributes.

In Carrick - who was a one-time teammate of his during the twilight of the manager's career - Rashford will work under a level-headed, adaptable coach, one whose preferred system also suits an out-and-out winger more than Amorim's rigid 3-4-2-1.

Man United giving Rashford a second shot also means that the Red Devils have more money to spend on another central midfielder, left-back and striker, and the decision to keep rather than sell was an obvious one.