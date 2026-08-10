Man United transfer news today: Marcus Rashford latest, goalkeeper exit confirmed

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester United transfer news blog on Monday, August 10!

Michael Carrick's side are gearing up to face Leeds United in their latest friendly after holding European champions Paris Saint-Germain to a 1-1 draw over the weekend, a weekend in which a major Marcus Rashford hint was also dropped.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Man United done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Man United transfer headlines

Man United transfer news today: What's happening on August 10?

The major Rashford hint in question is Man Utd reportedly giving the attacker the number 14 shirt, a decision widely read as the clearest signal yet that he will stay at Old Trafford this season.

The number the same one Rashford donned during his standout loan spell at Barcelona, where he registered 14 goals and 14 assists last term.

Barcelona chose not to activate their £26m purchase option on the forward, instead directing their transfer budget toward Karim Adeyemi and Anthony Gordon.

That decision is believed to have left United ready to reintegrate Rashford under new head coach Michael Carrick, who previously worked alongside the forward as a teammate, and he could feature against Leeds having joined up with the squad for training.

The door has not been fully closed on an exit, though, with reports suggesting United would still consider offers from "a top European club" before deadline day.

Turkish side Fenerbahce were said to have registered interest in Rashford earlier in the window, though a move to the Super Lig was never viewed as a realistic outcome.

Carrick's tactical setup is understood to suit an out-and-out winger more naturally than his predecessor's system, which could work in Rashford's favour.

Keeping Rashford is also believed to free up funds for United to pursue additional targets in central midfield, at left-back and up front, positions Carrick is said to regard as priorities before the window shuts.

Elsewhere, Radek Vitek's switch to Middlesbrough was confirmed over the weekend, a move that the Red Devils may now regret after Tom Heaton suffered an injury against PSG.