Man United supporters have their hearts broken as Fabrizio Romano issues major transfer update

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has insisted that Aurelien Tchouameni will not be be leaving Real Madrid before the end of this summer's transfer window.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding the France international, with Manchester United believed to view the midfielder as their dream transfer target.

The Red Devils have already boosted their midfield this summer with the arrivals of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, but it is understood that the club want to add one more player in that area.

Real Madrid, at one stage, were in pole position to sign Rodri from Manchester City, which could have led to Tchouameni being sold.

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Romano: 'Tchouameni will stay at Real Madrid'

However, Los Blancos are no longer in the race for Rodri, with Barcelona currently working to sign the Spain international.

Tchouameni is understood to have agreed a new contract with Real Madrid earlier this summer, although there has still not been any official confirmation.

Romano has said that the transfer saga is over, with Man United needing to move on from the 26-year-old, who will be remaining in the Spanish capital.

Tchouameni has represented Real Madrid on 195 occasions since arriving from Monaco in 2022, winning eight trophies in the process.

"United were considering Tchouameni, but before the new contract. “It was around April, May that Utd tried for Aurelien Tchouameni because he was considered the dream signing in midfield," Romano said on his official YouTube channel.

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Real Madrid could soon announce new Tchouameni contract

“Elite player, international experience, big name, used to play at the highest level. So, United wanted to try. They consider Tchouameni as the perfect midfielder to replace Casemiro, but, and it’s a big but, Tchouameni signed a new contract at Real Madrid.

“It’s already done. It’s already completed. The agreement is already closed. So, Tchouameni is going to be an important part of the Jose Mourinho squad.

“Tchouameni signed a new contract for Real Madrid because he’s really convinced about the project, and so Real Madrid and Tchouameni are absolutely expected to continue together.”

Man United are believed to be making excellent progress in a move for Leicester City central midfielder Louis Page.

A third senior midfielder arriving is not seen as a certainty for the Red Devils given the pre-season firm of Mason Mount.