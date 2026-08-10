Barcelona transfer news: seven deals to resolve in a decisive week on the market

Barcelona are working to speed up their movement in the transfer market. Manager Hansi Flick wants his squad settled as quickly as possible, while the players involved in negotiations are also keen to sort out their futures before the start of the season.

Against this backdrop, the Catalan club believe some deals could be wrapped up in the coming days, while others will still require patience.

Barcelona prepare for a busy week on the transfer market

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Barcelona also plan to confirm the departures of Ronald Araujo and Jofre Torrents in the coming hours. The Uruguayan will join Liverpool on loan, while the full-back will move to Ajax. Both deals form part of the squad overhaul for the 2026-27 season.

More developments are expected soon, however. The board believe the sale of Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain could be completed next week.

The Spanish forward and the French club have already spoken, which is helping the negotiation progress. At Barcelona, there is even a chance Ferran could miss Wednesday's training session, when he was originally due to report back with the squad.

That scenario is still considered unlikely by much of the club, but the more optimistic voices believe the move to Paris could be resolved before then.

Talks with PSG are being approached with confidence. Luis Enrique's side have shown strong interest in signing Ferran and are said to be willing to pay a significant sum for the forward.

The deal is estimated at around £42.5 million (€50m), a figure considered sufficient to avoid negotiations dragging on between the two clubs.

Rodri could be announced by Barcelona next week

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The Rodri situation is also being approached with optimism by Barcelona. The Catalan club have already spoken directly with the Madrid-born midfielder, while negotiations with Manchester City are also ongoing.

Barcelona know they will need to make a significant investment to prise the player away from English football.

Although Rodri's contract with City only runs until next year, the English side still expect to receive a considerable sum for the transfer. In England, the deal is estimated at around £51 million (€60m), including add-ons.

An agreement is not expected to be finalised by Wednesday, although Barcelona are not entirely ruling out that possibility. The Catalan club are instead working towards completing the deal next week.

New Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has said he hopes to have Rodri available in Manchester by Friday. Barcelona, however, remain confident that the Spaniard could arrive in England already as a Barcelona player.

Cancelo, Roony and Casado also stir things up at Barcelona

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In addition to the Rodri and Ferran Torres deals, Barcelona are also expecting developments involving Joao Cancelo in the coming days. The return of the Portuguese full-back is among the moves planned by the board, who are working to bring the squad closer to the shape Hansi Flick wants.

The situation involving Julian Alvarez remains the most complicated, however. Barcelona have been negotiating with the Argentinian forward for more than six months, but continue to run into resistance from Atletico Madrid.

The Madrid club have no intention of making the move easy and, for now, the deal remains stuck.

Despite the difficulty, Barcelona have not abandoned their project to sign Alvarez. The board see the Argentinian's arrival as a long-term operation and intend to keep working to find a solution with Atletico.

Meanwhile, the departures of Roony and Marc Casado have also yet to be finalised. Neither player is expected to be part of Barcelona's squad for the 2026-27 season. The board are convinced both will leave the club, although their respective destinations are still to be determined.