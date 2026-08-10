Chelsea transfer news: Blues outcast offered escape route by former manager?

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo has allegedly emerged as a transfer target for Benfica.

The centre-back has just featured in four of Chelsea's five matches across a pre-season tour of Australia and Asia.

That included playing 90 minutes during a 3-3 draw with Johor Darul Ta-z'im on Sunday, with 208 minutes being accumulated in total.

However, the 28-year-old is perceived to be no higher than fifth in the pecking order under new manager Xabi Alonso.

Although Trevoh Chalobah has already left for Como, Adarabioyo is available for transfer for the right price.

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Silva wants Adarabioyo reunion at Benfica

According to Correio da Manha, Adarabioyo is regarded as a potential signing by Benfica because of Marco Silva.

The pair worked together during their time at Fulham before Adarabioyo left for Chelsea on a free transfer in 2024.

Although Adarabioyo will be satisfied with 70 outings in a Chelsea shirt across two years, he had previously been a key player under Silva at Craven Cottage.

Silva allegedly views Adarabioyo as a potential replacement for Antonio Silva, who has already signed for Bournemouth.

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Potential Adarabioyo stumbling block...

With Chelsea having signed Adarabioyo when he was a free agent, they have the opportunity to make pure profit on any sale.

That is a particularly attractive option considering that BlueCo are working hard to ensure that Chelsea comply with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations.

Nevertheless, Benfica are seemingly only willing to put forward a loan proposal with option to buy at the end of the season.

While Chelsea could still make a profit through a loan fee in the short term, with the possibility of selling Adarabioyo before the end of June, they would naturally prefer a sale as soon as possible.