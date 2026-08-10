Chelsea transfer news today: Trevoh Chalobah confirmation, Romelu Lukaku windfall, 20-year-old exit

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Chelsea transfer news blog on Monday, August 10!

The Blues endured a busy weekend with friendlies against AC Milan and Johor Darul Ta'Zim - winning 3-0 and drawing 3-3 respectively - although there was little for fans to get excited about transfer-wise.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Chelsea done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Chelsea transfer headlines

Chelsea confirm Trevoh Chalobah sale to Como

Chelsea transfer news today: What's happening on August 10?

Another long-serving Chelsea servant departed over the weekend, as Como confirmed the signing of Trevoh Chalobah for a £30m fee, bringing an end to the defender's two-decade association with the Blues.

Sticking with financial boosts for Todd Boehly and co, Chelsea are believed to be in line for a cash windfall from Romelu Lukaku's expected move away from Napoli.

Fenerbahce are reportedly the frontrunners to sign the Belgium international, who is understood to no longer feature in Napoli's plans.

A sell-on clause from Lukaku's original 2024 transfer means Chelsea are said to be due 40% of any fee, worth at least £3.4m based on reported valuations of between £8.5m and £10.3m.

The windfall is not expected to alter Chelsea's own transfer plans significantly, with Xabi Alonso's incoming business understood to be largely complete aside from left-back Pep Chavarria and a possible central midfielder.

Instead, the money is believed to offer Chelsea greater flexibility when structuring other deals to stay compliant with financial regulations.

Elsewhere, left-back Ishe Samuels-Smith is reportedly closing in on a loan move to League One side Notts County; Chelsea are said to view the third-tier club as an ideal fit given their style of play under manager Martin Paterson, who guided the club to promotion last season.

Samuels-Smith is understood to be competing for a temporary switch to Meadow Lane, where he would play at left-sided centre-back or wing-back.

The move follows a difficult 18 months for the 20-year-old, whose permanent transfer to Strasbourg was previously reversed before a brief loan at Swansea City.

Chelsea are believed to be exploring similar loan pathways for other academy prospects, including Reggie Walsh and Shim Mheuka, as they look to get several homegrown players regular senior football in 2026-27.