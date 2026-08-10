Real Madrid transfer news: Juventus captain touted as alternative to Rodri?

It appears Real Madrid may ultimately miss out on Rodri, with the World Cup-winning captain instead set to move to rivals Barcelona.

Speculation has since begun over other players in a similar mould to the Manchester City midfielder, with Manuel Locatelli of Juventus among the names mentioned.

Rodri, the Manchester City midfielder and World Cup-winning captain, had been Real Madrid's dream addition to the middle of the park.

The Ballon d'Or winner is considered the best possible option available for that role, and the Atletico Madrid academy graduate himself was said to be open to a move to the Spanish capital. However, Barcelona have entered the race, with Rodri reportedly favouring a move there in part because of conversations with Pep Guardiola, the manager who shaped his career.

That represents a significant setback for Real Madrid, who would have seen it as by far their most eye-catching signing of the summer. The question now is whether Real Madrid should turn their attention elsewhere, and where they might find an alternative.

Manuel Locatelli to Real Madrid?

Speculation has emerged over Manuel Locatelli of Juventus. The midfielder was once considered a huge talent at AC Milan, before moving to Sassuolo, where he was picked up by Juventus.

Now 28, he has made 230 appearances for the Turin club and currently serves as captain. As a defensive midfielder, he has become an indispensable figure for Juventus during a period that has not exactly gone as planned for the club.

Compared to Rodri, he does not offer the same level of physical quality, and he is not as reliable under pressure, although he may have superior creative qualities.

Real Madrid would therefore be signing more of a specialist for that specific role than a direct replacement for Rodri. For Locatelli, it would represent an opportunity that would be hard to turn down.

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Romano has not confirmed the interest

Fabrizio Romano, however, has played down the speculation. According to the Italian journalist, the 28-year-old's name is not currently being discussed at Real Madrid, despite the fact he would fit in well alongside this summer's arrivals such as Denzel Dumfries.

Manuel Locatelli therefore appears set to remain at Juventus for now, where, as captain, his task will be to help the team return to the top.

For that to happen, however, the club's hierarchy would also need to function properly again, having previously built the side that once dominated Italian football.

Other names have also been linked with Real Madrid in this context. Adam Wharton makes sense, sharing plenty of similarities with Rodri. Martin Zubimendi could also be in the frame, having lost his place at Arsenal, particularly following the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes.

Given that Barcelona had wanted him as a replacement for Sergio Busquets after learning they would miss out on Rodri, and that he is generally viewed as a slightly lesser but still extremely high-quality version of the Manchester City midfielder, that particular link would make a fair amount of sense.